They Forced Him to Mow Through Severe Allergic Reactions—Until He Turned the Lawn into a Desert

Having kids do chores is a good thing that helps them to learn responsibility, but some parents take things too far.

What would you do if your parents made you mow the lawn even though you were severely allergic to the grass clippings and it made you sick for days after?

That is what happened to the kid in this story, so one day, he added grass killer to the fertilizer and spread it all over the lawn. The grass was dead for the rest of the summer.

I certainly can’t blame him for this. His parents should have never made him do it. Read through the story for yourself and see what you think.

Parents make me mow the yard even though I am highly allergic to grass pollen. So, when I was younger and living at home, my parents got me to do chores, which was no big deal, except I really hated mowing the grass because I essentially felt like crap for the next 48 hours.

This isn’t healthy. Maybe he should wear a mask.

This is despite my doctor warning my parents of my allergies and urging them to not to let me do it, or let me be outside while its being mowed. But my parents still make me do it and I have to grit my teeth and sneeze my way around the yard.

Talk about clear favoritism.

One day, my parents leave to go for a walk with my sister. I’m kind of ticked because I would much rather be going for a walk than to sneeze my brains out mowing grass. So, as I finish up mowing the yard just as they come back with ice cream in hand! None for me apparently… They now are going to go to the mall and do some shopping and offer for me to come along.

This poor kid.

I ask if they would wait for me to have a shower and possibly stop for ice cream so I could have some too. Nope, they can’t wait for me to have a shower and they wouldn’t stop for ice cream anyways…So they leave me behind again. I pull out the fertilizer spreader and large bag of fertilizer. I know approximately 1/8th of a bag is the usual amount I am told to use for our size of yard, so I load the rest of the bag (about 3/4 of it) into the spreader and proceed to spread fertilize in the yard.

If they want him to take care of the lawn, that is just what he will do.

I then found the “round up” plant killer and loaded that up in our sprayer. This is the stuff that we used to kill grass around the shed and around the deck to stop the grass from growing. I sprayed an even light coat through the middle of the yard. Guess who didn’t have to mow the grass for the rest of the year? Our grass was like straw for the rest of the summer, and even the next year it grew back very thin.

I can’t say that I blame the kid for doing this. Did the parents ever find out what he did, though?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I can’t believe they wouldn’t get him ice cream.

Yup, this is basically child abuse if his allergies really are bad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

He played it perfectly.

A mask might help a lot.

These parents are downright abusive. Severe allergies can be debilitating and should not be taken lightly.

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