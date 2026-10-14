Woman Gives Birth Out of State Without Her Husband or In-Laws After Her Mother-in-Law’s Behavior Goes Too Far

Family can be great, but they can also be very stressful and difficult at times.

What would you do if you had an extremely overbearing mother-in-law, and your husband only seemed to encourage her?

That is the situation in this story, and while pregnant, things only escalated and got a lot worse. So, when she was nearing her due date, she went to visit her family out of state and had the baby without her husband or mother-in-law around to cause problems. Then, she waited two weeks to even tell him about the birth.

Personally, I think she was out of line for what she did, even if her husband and mother-in-law are awful. Read through the full story below and see if you think she took things too far.

AITAH for “running away” to give birth ? I, 23F, and my husband, 25M, have been together for 4 years, married for 2, and we were expecting our first child.

In-laws can be difficult sometimes.

My relationship with my MIL was never amazing, but before this, she always kept to herself, and so did I. And for the record, my relationship with my husband’s father and brother was always really good. When I got pregnant, I told my husband that I wanted to keep it a secret for at least the 3-month mark. This is because my own mother miscarried 5 times in between me and my younger siblings, so I thought that this fact could affect me and my pregnancy, and because I remember the heartbreak of my mom losing all those babies, I didn’t want our families to feel it.

Apparently, he can’t keep a secret.

He totally agreed and even said it would be our cool little secret. 2 DAYS after I told him, I got a text from my MIL saying that she knew it was a girl and that it was selfish of me to keep the news of her baby girl away from her and her family. Just for the record, I was around 4 weeks pregnant at that point, so I had no idea about the sex myself, so idk where that came from.

If he planned on telling her, he shouldn’t have said he wouldn’t.

I confronted my husband, to which he replied, “You were not expecting me to hide this from my mom, right? She deserves to know, it’s my child too.” I was furious and didn’t talk with him for around a week after this. Needless to say, in the week after this incident, EVERYONE already knew I was pregnant, and people were even mad at me for wanting privacy on this.

Her mother-in-law is insane.

Then, the harassment from my MIL started. At around 4 months, me and my husband went to visit my family and left my MIL responsible for watering the plants. When we came back, a whole nursery was made, all pink with the name Olga Bertha painted on the wall. Keep in mind that I had no idea about the gender still, and of course this was an EXTREME privacy violation.

They need to set some boundaries right away.

I had a harsh conversation with her, she cried, and my husband then was mad because I was mean to his mom. But this was just the beginning of the harassment. She was sending me articles every day about the bad effects of working out during pregnancy, criticizing what I had for each meal, started crying because I want to exclusively breastfeed. She literally said, “Feeding MY baby is a critical bonding moment. Ur stealing that from me,” for not wanting visitors for one month, and then, the delivery room.

She really can’t trust her husband when it comes to his mother.

To sum it up, she wanted to be there, I said no, I only wanted my husband there. She seemed a little hurt, but never talked about that again. Until, that is, my husband was showering and a message from her popped up. We had a lunch date on that day, so I assumed it was the location and opened it, just to find HUNDREDS of messages of their plan on how she would get in the delivery room when I was too tired to argue to see her baby being born.

This might be crossing a line. He has a right to be there, too.

I cried a lot when I was alone, not going to lie to you guys, but then I made peace with it. On that Monday, I told him I was going to spend some days with my parents, and if something happened, I would tell him. I drove from North Carolina to Florida, where my family is, got into labor, gave birth with my mom and my two sisters in the room to a healthy baby boy, without my husband’s knowledge.

Not telling him for two weeks is beyond unacceptable.

Now to the present, my son is now 2 weeks old, and I finally told my husband what I did. He is driving down here and yelled at me for giving birth without telling him, and for not including him on the birth certificate or name choice, and keeps saying that he and his mom will sue me. AITAH?

Her husband and his mother are insane, no doubt about that. But to give birth, name the child, and wait two weeks without telling the father is also horrible. Everyone in this story is behaving terribly, and I feel bad for that baby.

Check out the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

This is a reasonable response.

Here is a commenter who suggests that she stay with her family in Florida.

Keeping evidence might be important.

Nothing in the story suggests he is dangerous. This commenter might be a bit extreme.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

This commenter says she should stay with her parents.

She was smart to run away, but she shouldn’t have kept the birth from her husband. That being said, this couple really needs to either work things out or divorce. Their relationship right now is not at all a healthy one.

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