Woman Warned Her Niece That Her Cats Would Eat Her If She Kept Pulling Their Fur, But Her Sister Was Outraged

Young children need to learn how to treat animals gently and respectfully.

The following story involves a young woman who didn’t like how her niece poorly treated her cats.

So she warned the young child that her cats would eat her if she didn’t behave nicely around them.

The warning worked, but her sister became upset with the lie she told the child.

Do you think it was fair for her to lie to the child? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for lying to my Niece? The other day, I (19F) was looking after my niece, who is like 3 and a half or something. I don’t know her birthday, but it’s in December. She was at my house, and I have cats. She was playing with them, and she has always been very gentle. But this time, she started to pull at their fur.

This young woman didn’t like that she had to lock her cats in a room.

I told her, “Don’t do that,” and she would stop for a bit, then do it again. I told her to stop or she couldn’t play with the cats anymore. At this point, they were trying to hide from her, but she kept going under and into things they hid in. When she didn’t stop, I put the cats away. But it wasn’t fair for them to be locked in a room in their own house because she was hurting them.

She eventually let them out, but she warned her niece and made up a white lie about hurting the cats.

They were crying at the door, so I let them out. I told her if she kept doing it, the cats were going to eat her in her sleep. Not a proud moment. I just wanted to get through to her and went with probably the worst way possible. It did work, but understandably, my sister isn’t happy. I know it wasn’t good what I said, but she said her daughter is all scared their cat is going to eat her because she pulled his fur before. From what my sister has told me, it seems like she’s just been apologising to the cat and being extra nice to him.

Her sister started blaming her for the unnecessary fear she instilled in the kid.

Yes, I created a fear, and that wasn’t okay for me to do. But I told my sister I’d tell her I was lying, but she told me no. She kept saying I was out of line, and it was messed up what I did. Kinda feels like at this point, she is just happy being mad at me since she won’t let me correct it. I know the lie was messed up to say to a kid, but was it as bad as my sister says? AITA?

Lol. OP clearly wanted the child to stop hurting the cats, so she had to make up some lie about the consequences of her action.

But telling a young child that the cats would eat her was understandably frightening.

She admitted that the lie was wrong and offered to correct it, but her sister still got upset because she may have to explain to the child that this isn’t true.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and funny.

This user gives their personal thoughts.

This person shares what they learned when they were younger.

Another aunt speaks up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

Sometimes, you have to scare the children to learn.

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