A College Student Gets Stuck Doing All The Cleaning Because Her Roommate Keeps Saying She’ll Do Her Share But Never Gets Around To It

It’s hard to tell what someone means by “clean” until you’ve shared a bathroom with them.

At least that what’s one college student learned after moving in with a new roommate.

Before they moved in, the girl told her she was a “clean freak,” so she was happy to hear they were on the same page about keeping the place clean.

But when the bathroom started getting dirty, her roommate would say she’d clean it and then leave it until she finally gave in and did it herself.

Before long, she was taking out the trash and buying toilet paper when it was her roommate’s turn, too.

Read on to see what you would do in her situation.

Y’all tell me if I’m overthinking this So, before move-in day, my roommate claimed to be a “clean freak,” especially when it came to the bathroom. Come to find out, she’s anything but that. We moved into the dorm suite in late August, and she has NEVER once cleaned the bathroom or the kitchen. I will remind her, and she will say, “Okay, I’ll clean it,” and then let the bathroom get so filthy that I ultimately end up having to do it. Trust me, I’ve tried the waiting game.

Actually, there’s a long list of things the roommate doesn’t do.

She also leaves clumps of hair in the bathtub and sink and doesn’t clean them up. She will let the trash get to the brim. I always take it out, and when it’s her turn to take it out, she will just let it sit there and keep adding to it. She even has the audacity to say, “I would take it out today, but I’m late for work, so can you do it?” as she’s leaving. She will stack up piles of cardboard boxes next to the trash can and not throw them out.

At this point, she’s angry and not sure what to do.

We are supposed to take turns restocking toilet paper, hand soap, and wipes for the bathroom, but she will wait until we run out to tell me, “I ordered some, but they won’t come in time, so can you order some more?” Or she will straight-up just ask me to restock when she knows that it’s her turn and will come up with some ****** excuse. Also, I allowed her to use my bathroom cart, a 4-tier cart. She has a moldy toothbrush that she refuses to clean, and the mold is literally in a container attached to the cart, just sitting there. What do y’all think? She’s a nice person (kind of), but she’s really starting to **** me off. IDK.

Eek! Living with someone like that can be very stressful.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

According to this comment, she has two options.

Here’s someone who would give her an ultimatum.

It seems likes this person can relate.

And this person has the same issue.

Of course she’s annoyed! She’s cleaning up after herself and someone else.

Honestly, there’s probably not much she can do with this.

One good option would be to ask the housing office if she could move to another dorm.

If that’s off the table, she’s just going to have to suck it up because this woman probably won’t change.