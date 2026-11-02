A Homeowner Caught a Retaliatory Neighbor’s Camera Aimed Over Their Privacy Fence—and Is Shutting Down the Surveillance on a Budget

A privacy fence can only do so much when someone has a clear view over it.

One homeowner is dealing with that problem after an already difficult relationship with the new neighbors took another turn.

Several neighbors have reported violations, and the homeowner believes the people next door are blaming their household and retaliating.

Now, a camera has appeared in a window overlooking their six-foot fence, leaving them looking for a way to get some privacy back.

They plan to put up a shed that will block the view next year, but until then, they need something affordable that won’t blow away in the high winds.

Read on to see what you think they should do.

More Fence Privacy So, long story short, our new neighbors are horrible: Petty police involvement, constant town violations, and just constant stress. The neighbor has begun retaliating and targeting me and my household because they have been reported for multiple violations. I am not the only one who has reported violations. Other neighbors have, too, and the town itself has found its own violations during routine drives around the town. We have a 6-foot privacy fence, and now a camera has appeared in a window that looks directly over our fence.

Frustrated, they’re looking for a solution to block the camera.

So, I ask you all, how can I add more privacy to my fence without making it look trashy? We live in a very high-wind area, so the fix needs to be able to withstand high winds. I would love to add an extension onto the fence because we can go up to 8 feet in height, but we just don’t have that kind of money. I would hire someone to do the extension so it is done correctly. We are going to be putting a shed up on that side that will block his view, but that won’t be until next year.

Yikes! Having a camera pointed at their home would make most people uneasy.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any good advice she can use.

This sounds harmless and effective.

Here’s some good advice.

This reader would buy his own camera and point it at them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This person would plant the right trees.

It’s so rude to point a camera over someone’s privacy fence!

For starters, they should take pictures of where it’s pointing and find out if there’s anything they can report.

In some states, such as Florida, it’s actually illegal to do this very thing under their “Video Voyeurism Law.”

And if that doesn’t work, they should look for an inexpensive way to block the camera’s view until the shed goes up.

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