A Man Tells His Girlfriend That He Only Needs 10 More Minutes To Finish His Yoga Video, But She Gets Upset And Says She Won’t Be Talking To Him For The Rest Of The Day

It’s easy to get frustrated when you want to talk but the person you’re trying to talk to is in the middle of something.

For one couple, that happened after a man came home from class and found his girlfriend asleep on the couch.

He was stiff from sitting all day, so he put on a yoga video and started following along with the TV muted.

Well, about halfway through, his girlfriend woke up and asked him to stop. He told her he wanted to finish the video first.

What he didn’t realize was that she’d had a stressful day and had been looking forward to talking to him.

Keep reading for his full story.

AITAH For not stopping what I was doing? I (36M) live with my girlfriend (35F). Last night, I came home from a class and found her sleeping on the couch in the living room. I was feeling pretty stiff from sitting in a chair all day, so I decided to do some yoga. Our house is pretty small, so the living room is the only practical place to do it.

The next thing he knew, she was mad at him.

I put on a yoga video on the TV and muted it so I could follow along without making noise. About 10 minutes into the 20-minute video, she woke up and was startled to see me doing yoga in the living room. She asked how long I’d been home, and I answered while I kept doing yoga. She asked if I could stop without saying why, and I told her I wanted to finish the video first. She went quiet for about 20 seconds. Then, if I’m remembering correctly, she punched the couch cushion and said something like, “I guess I won’t be talking to you today.”

Apparently, she’d had a bad day and just wanted to talk to him.

I asked what was wrong, and she told me I’d been rude. From what I could gather (she seemed pretty angry), she thought I should’ve paused the video to talk to her. She’d had a busy, stressful day and had been looking forward to talking to me. She seems to think I should’ve picked up on that without her having to ask for my attention because that’s the considerate thing to do. I feel like I should be able to finish something that takes my attention without having to stop the second someone wants to talk to me. AITA?

Yikes! This whole thing seems like one big misunderstanding.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about what happened here.

This person breaks it all down.

According to this comment, his GF is the problem.

Well, he’s not wrong.

And here’s another good point.

He may need to rethink spending his life with her.

The fact that she couldn’t even wait 10 minutes for his attention could really say a lot.

For his sake, let’s all hope this was just a one-off and she was out of it because she had just woken up.

But if this is how she acts every time he wants a few minutes to himself, he’s going to have a lot of problems.