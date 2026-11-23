Teenager Snooped On Dad’s Phone, But One Text He Saw Hurt So Badly That He Can Never Forgive His Dad

Snooping on someone else’s phone is wrong, but what would you do if you were snooping on someone else’s phone and saw a text that referred to you and was quite insulting? Would you think you messed up and should try to forget it, or would you tell the person what you saw and hold it against them?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation. He saw a text on his dad’s phone that he wasn’t supposed to see; however, he can’t unsee it. He knows his dad wasn’t trying to hurt him, but it still really hurt.

Six years later, he’s wondering if he is in the wrong for not forgiving his dad and stepmom.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for holding a text (I read by snooping) against my dad and stepmom for 6 years now? When I was 13, I was using my dad’s phone and I was dumb and very clearly wrong when I opened a text that popped up from my stepmom. She was a few months pregnant at the time. A few texts up I saw that my dad had sent a text saying: “Alice (my mom) is being a witch again. I’m so glad I get to have a baby with someone I actually love.”

I’m sure this next part really hurt.

To which my stepmom replied: “And I can’t wait to have a kid without her awful genes mixed in.” Which my dad found very funny based on his response. The reason I remember these texts so clearly is because I sent a copy of them to my mom.

This forever changed how he saw his dad.

I knew my dad and mom hated each other. But I felt extremely insulted and betrayed by the texts because they directly involved me. I refused to stay at my dad’s house ever since and when my dad took my mom to court, I told the judge that I can’t live with him anymore. My dad and stepmom spent a very long time apologizing.

He can’t forgive his dad.

He does seem genuinely sorry because he has cried in front of me. But I can’t really bring myself to forgive him. I also know I shouldn’t have snooped. But I can’t unsee those texts. AITA?

I’m sure his dad is sorry and didn’t mean to hurt OP, but it would be really hard to forgive comments that seem to imply he loves you less than his new child because you are your mom’s child.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP is doing anything wrong (except snooping).

A mother weighs in.

Another person doesn’t think the dad and stepmom are really sorry.

Another person thinks the stepmom sounds resentful.

It’s one thing to dislike your ex. It’s another thing to bash the child you had with your ex. I can completely understand why OP doesn’t want to and can’t seem to forgive his dad. I don’t think he should push himself to forgive his dad or stepmom. He knows the ugly truth about how they really feel or how they at least felt in that moment. It would be hard to forgive words that hateful.