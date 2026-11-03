A Mom Was Furious When Neighbor Kids Turned Public Playground Slides into a Waterborne Hazard—and Their Parents Saw “No Problem”

Imagine being the parent of a toddler, and you’re going to your neighborhood park where she loves playing on the slides at the playground. What would you do if some older kids were there with their parents, and the kids were putting water and dish soap on the slides to make them extra slippery?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s worried about her daughter’s safety.

She posts about the experience in a neighborhood group later, but she’s surprised at the reactions of her neighbors. They’re definitely not on her side.

Keep reading to see if you think she did anything wrong or if the neighbors were the problem.

AITA for asking my neighbors to not have their kids turn every slide in park into a slip n slide? My husband and I took our daughter to the park in our neighborhood today. When we got there, there were two sets of adults having a picnic on the grass while their kids were playing. As we got closer, we noticed that the kids were in swim trunks and covering every slide in water and dish soap.

They didn’t want their daughter to hurt or wet.

Our daughter is 3 and the slide is her favorite activity. We go to this park everyday. My husband and I watched as these older boys were going down these slides and then being launched into the woodchips at the bottom. We didn’t want our daughter to get hurt or covered in water and dish soap so we tried to block off at least one of the slides and I made a few comments that I could try to dry it off and one of the kids finally grabbed one of the towels to help and I stood in front of that one until she was done playing.

They think the parents should’ve stopped their kids.

The parents did nothing. Just watched their kids take over the park and make it impossible for anyone that wanted to stay dry to play in that area. The kids even ran over to the parents to get more soap and water. We made comments about it being inconsiderate but we were ignored and didn’t want to start an argument in front of our daughter.

Her neighbors don’t seem to be on her side.

We posted on the neighborhood Facebook and asked people to be more considerate or maybe take their kids to a splash pad or a rec center but don’t soak the whole park so no one else can enjoy it. Well the response in the group has been unbelievably entitled with comments like “why didn’t you let your kid just join in?” And “sorry you didn’t have a good experience my boys have been cooped up and they had a blast”. We are truly baffled by this response and feel like there should be some level of common courtesy among a public space with neighbors. Like sorry we don’t want our 3 old getting soapy and launched into woodchips where she could probably get hurt.

She’s wondering if she actually was in the wrong.

The entitlement coming from these people is blowing my mind. I would never imagine doing something like that. So AITA for telling my neighbors to not turn the public park into a slip n slide?

It does seem awfully inconsiderate to let your kids turn slides at a public playground into a slip n slide. However, it seems that she was being passive aggressive about it by not talking to the kids’ parents directly.

The kids don’t seem like bad kids. They even helped her dry off a slide.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is on her side.

Another person thinks the neighbors were inconsiderate.

It really could’ve been dangerous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This person agrees that it’s dangerous.

The neighbor kids just need a slip n slide. They shouldn’t be turning every slide at a public public playground into a water slide. That’s not fair for the other kids who want to play.

Safety first. The neighbors can complain, but it’s not worth the risk.

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