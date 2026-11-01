A Woman Is Frustrated Because Her Husband Accuses Her of Favoring Her Own Mother Over His—Sparking an In-Law Loyalty War

It’s the battle of the moms…

And it’s about to get ugly, folks!

Because when you start comparing mothers with your spouse, things are bound to go down the tubes in a hurry.

No doubt about that!

Check out what this woman had to say about the dispute she’s currently having with her husband.

AITA for preferring my own mom to my mother-in-law? “My (35F) husband (42M) and I are first time parents to a 4 month old baby and he works long hours so I’m with the baby alone most of the time. I had a traumatic birth and emergency C-Section so I had my mom staying with me the first few weeks postpartum as I healed. My MIL was coming 2-3 times a week to visit the baby as well during that time. I don’t mind my MIL, she’s nice enough but we’re not exactly close. We have a very formal, polite relationship. I went from seeing her once every 6-8 weeks before baby to now a couple of times a week so it’s been a big jump in visits already.

She’s not too thrilled about these visits…

While I don’t dread them, it still feels like an item to “check off” on my list. My husband felt it wasn’t fair that I was relying on my mom so much but I struggled to see his point of view as it seems natural to prefer your own mom and it’s not like I was excluding his mom. I doubt his first call in an emergency would be to my mom over his. Fast forward to now, I’m about to have minor surgery to my eye that I’m a bit scared about. I’m getting my mom to take me and to come back to our house for the next couple of days to stay with me while I heal.

Jeez…

I’ve made sure we’re seeing my MIL two nights in a row before my surgery so it’s “even” but my husband is still complaining that I’m favoring my own mom by wanting her by my side and for her staying over. I don’t see the problem, but his insistence on everything being “fair” (fair to WHO, by the way?) are wearing me down and making me want to include my MIL less. I don’t feel like I should need to sacrifice my own comfort here. It’s not like my MIL made much of an effort to get to know me pre-baby, she only started coming over (literally for the first time to our house) once the baby was born, so I think it’s fair to assume she isn’t coming to see me. Hence why I want my mom to take of ME after the procedure. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

And this person weighed in.

Gee, I wonder how long this is gonna go on for.

But I bet it’s gonna get worse before it gets better…

Her husband sounds WAY off in this argument…