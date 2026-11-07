A Woman Offered Her Sister An Interest-Free Loan To Buy A Car, But Her Sister Got Angry When She Asked Her To Sign A Contract

Lending money to family can be a generous way to help someone through a difficult situation, but mixing family/friends with money is usually a gamble.

In this case, a woman and her husband offered her younger sister an interest-free loan to help her buy a car after she struggled to secure financing on her own.

They weren’t asking to be guarantors, but they did want a written agreement outlining the repayment terms.

Welp, she totally flipped when she heard about having to sign a contract.

What would you do in this situation?

Check out the story below.

AITA We Offered a loan to my sister for a car, she thought we were controlling her by asking her to sign a contract. Hello everyone, I want to know if we handled this the wrong way or not. So my younger sister has been needing/wanting a new car for a little bit. She has bad credit due to some poor decisions she made when she was younger, as well as only being of casual employment currently the bank was unlikely to approve her a loan. My mother offered to go for a loan for her and she (my sister) would be the one paying her back. My mother was knocked back for the loan, then sister asked me and my husband. We both said we’d rather not be guarantors but could offer her a loan of money, which would be interest free. She obviously accepted the offer.

But things were about to get weird.

However rather then communicating directing with us about her starting to look at cars so we can get things organised with the bank, she has been communicating with my mother about whats going on. We only happen to know whats going on as my mother lives with my husband and I and we asked her what was happening. It obviously esclated when we said we would like a contract for the money to ensure it would be paid back, and she got angry at us. It blew up tonight that even though she has a car she wants to buy we cant just go into the bank and withdraw a large amount of cash we need time for the bank to organise it.

She’s confused.

She started screaming at us saying we are making this a bigger deal then it is when we told her shes made no attempt to actually talk with us and make time to sit down so we can go through the contract. The contract literally states we are lending this money to her, however this is the expected repayment and that there is not interest on the loan. This proceeded into her calling me a stupid ******, that I am a narcissist, and my husband is a controlling *****. And that she never wants to be a part of our lives again. And doesnt want the money. I am particular hurt as I thought we were doing something to help her, and by asking her to communicate with us and sign a contract was really not to much. Shes already deleted me off her fb as well. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

That’s a possibility.

Yikes.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

More food for thought.

She had no business being this mad about this.

Wanting a written contract before lending a substantial amount of money isn’t unreasonable.

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