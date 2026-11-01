Another Mom Blamed Her Babysitter for a Playground Injury. She Told Her Supervising Her Own Son Was Her Job

Supervising kids is a full-time job, but some people are eager to evade accountability whenever they can.

One parent’s babysitter took her two sons to the park after school most days, where they’d play for a half hour or so before heading home.

One afternoon, he joined a group of boys for a game of tag that wandered toward a creek.

So after the sitter and the kids left, the remaining boys started throwing rocks, and one of them got hit.

His mother decided the sitter was to blame for not staying to supervise kids who weren’t his, and she demanded the boys’ mom pay $100 for the urgent care bill.

The mom refused and told her to look at the parents of the boy who threw the rock, and the argument only got heavier from there.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling a mom that my sitter is not her sitter? My two sons (8 and 10) have a sitter who has been with us for a few years. Their school is connected to a park, so after checkout, they and the sitter go play for 30-60 minutes.

So the day continued, pretty much as normal.

Yesterday, five or six boys, including my kids, all went down to this little creek/forest that runs between the school and park. They played tag a bit with my sitter, and then they went to dig in the dirt. My sitter rounded up my kids and went home.

But then things got a little rowdy.

I guess after he left, the boys started throwing rocks, and one kid got plopped by accident. The mom of that boy blamed my sitter for not being there to supervise. She said my sitter shouldn’t have started a game of tag that took the boys to the creek area and then left them unsupervised without telling the other moms that their kids were by themselves.

That’s when this parent began pushing back.

I said my sitter isn’t the park ranger. I wouldn’t expect someone’s sitter to be watching my kids unless we agreed to it. Otherwise, I would follow my kids wherever they went. She said that my sitter organized the activity and therefore assumed a sitter role.

The mom began to demand more and more.

I asked her what she wanted, and she wanted $100 for the urgent care deductible. That’s not even a lot of money to me, but I am not paying it. I told her to ask the mom of the kid who threw the rock, and she said it was an accident caused by an activity started by my sitter. I texted her NO.

Is this mom allergic to watching her own kids?

Redditors chime in.

There’s a limit to the service babysitters are supposed to provide.

If anyone should be paying, it’s this negligent mom.

This whole scenario doesn’t make much sense to this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

This user thinks everything about evens out.

Plenty of parents let their children roam a park and then act shocked when roaming leads to a scrape.

This mom did exactly that, and when her son got hit by a rock, she looked for someone to pay the deductible.

But in reality, that just doesn’t hold up under any scrutiny.

A sitter only looks after the kids he was hired for.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet. Read Story →