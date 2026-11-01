Assistant Manager Warns College Student That God Is Always Watching, But He’s Caught Stealing From The Register The Very Next Day

It’s easy to judge other people when you think no one knows what you’re doing.

One college student found that out while working part-time at a men’s clothing store with an assistant manager who loved judging him.

Although he did well in sales, the assistant manager regularly belittled him and made snide comments about him being a “college boy.”

Meanwhile, small amounts of cash kept disappearing from the register, so corporate installed a camera to see what was going on.

And just a day after warning the student that God was watching him, the assistant manager found out someone had been watching him, too.

Read on to see what happened next.

God sees you stealing from the cash register During college, I had a part-time job in a men’s clothing store. I’ve always been a good salesman, and I was doing a really good job with sales numbers. We didn’t work on commission, but we got credit in the eyes of the manager if we were responsible for the most sales. The assistant manager was a friend of his, a young guy who went to the same church. And when I say church, I should use the capital C: They were serious born-agains. We weren’t allowed to play rock music in the store (except for the Christian rap music the assistant manager would bring in) because it would cause “un-Christian feelings.”

Their music and talk shows were one thing to deal with, but the bullying was something else.

The two of them would periodically listen to a religious talk radio show that was pre-Rush Limbaugh but was in the same vein. And they would listen to it over the store speakers. But that was the price of doing business, I figured. I put up with it. What I couldn’t put up with was the emotional bullying from the assistant manager. He was younger than me and figured because he was an assistant and I was a part-timer, he was more successful than I was. Plus, he seemed to resent that I was going to college and he wasn’t. He made sure to mention it in a snide way whenever he could. Things like, “I would have thought a college boy like you would know how to do this [menial task].”

As with any cash register, the store dealt with periodic shortages.

At the end of every night, we had to close out the cash register. This was in the early ’90s, so the cash register had to be manually balanced with the receipt tape, and then the amounts had to be sent to corporate via a dial-up connection we had in the office. If we were off by a penny, we had to account for it—tracking down each transaction and determining if the balance difference was because of one sale or another. Sometimes, if the manager was closing out, he’d make up any difference out of his own pocket. The difference was never more than a few dollars, sometimes a five.

Then, corporate noticed something wrong and started investigating.

And then, after a year of doing this, the difference in the bank deposits came to an amount that caught corporate’s eye, as the manager wasn’t always on shift and able to cover the difference. Over the period of 12 months, a few hundred dollars had gone missing, all in very small amounts.

So, without telling anyone, corporate and the manager installed a security camera above the cash register. A few days later, they fired the assistant manager. The tape clearly showed him grabbing a five out of the cash register, presumably to go grab some lunch at the place across the hallway in the mall. He sure loved those noodles.

In the end, he felt like God himself punished the assistant manager.

On the day before he was fired, we’d gotten into an argument out on the floor, in front of customers. I forget what it was, but he didn’t approve of the nonbiblical manner in which I was living my life. It could have been anything—I mean, I’ve always been a sinner. The end result of the argument was him loudly proclaiming that GOD was ALWAYS watching me and that I’ll receive JUDGMENT. Perhaps God was the petty one here. I still enjoyed hearing how he was caught.

Wow! The tables sure turned for that guy.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this story.

This reader had the same thing happen.

This is so disappointing to hear.

Here’s a funny thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

This could be a good limb to go out on.

He should’ve spent less time worrying about how his coworker lived and more time thinking about his own choices.

After all, he was the one stealing from the register while acting like everyone else needed to do better.

And considering the manager sometimes covered the shortages out his pocket, he was taking advantage of his friend, too.

It’s a good thing they caught him, because nobody should have to keep making up for that.

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