Contractor Doesn’t Finish The Home Renovations Before The New Owners Are Scheduled To Move In, So The Owners Don’t Pay Him For His Work

Imagine buying your dream home but wanting to have a few home renovation projects done before you move in. What would you do if you hired a contractor to do the work, but he didn’t finish on time and created quite a mess?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they call the police. When that doesn’t help, they call their bank.

Now, they’re wondering if it’s wrong not to pay the contractor for his work.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not paying our contractor? We closed on our dream house and hired a contractor to do some work… to re-texture the walls and ceiling, hang new doors, and paint. The contractor said it would take a week to finish and gave us a price for the work. We paid a 25% deposit. He began work and since we live out of town and he kept us updated by phone.

It was finally time to move in.

We were supposed to move in last Sunday. We kept checking in with our contractor to make sure the house would be ready. On Sunday I drove ahead of my husband to get to the house. My husband met the movers and they started the journey behind me. When I got to the house I was shocked.

This is really bad!

The house was a wreck! The walls were half textured and the quality of the texture was terrible. Only some of the downstairs trim had been painted. In addition there was been damage done to our home.

The contractor did a horrible job!

Kilz had been painted onto our floor. Paint had dripped onto our carpet. Most doors were installed incorrectly and none were trimmed out. Worse, many of them had had the frames discarded and a middle hinge removed so they could be mounted to the old door frames. Hardly any of the doors will even close!

She wasn’t the only one who was upset.

The contractor was there working and he was upset when I came in because I “interrupted his work.” He said he was trying to finish before the movers arrived. There wasn’t any way that would happen! We had to find a storage building to move all of our furniture into. We will have to re-hire movers once the home is ready. I walked our contractor around the house to discuss what needed to be done and how concerned I was with the quality of work.

He made excuses.

He was upset because he felt he had been rushed and that he had needed more time. I told him that he had given ME the timeline and if he needed more time all he had to do was ask. Also, he had been telling us up until the day before that everything would be ready. I had to take a phone call. When returned he was gone. I assumed he had just left for the day but then I saw he had taken all of his tools and the rest of our supplies. Also, we couldn’t find the door frames to fix the doors.

The police weren’t much help.

We called and text our contractor and he did not respond. Finally I told him if he did not respond by 10am the next day I would call the police. No response. When I called the police they said it was a civil matter and we would have to go to court. So I contacted our bank and was at least able to reverse the charges on the initial deposit.

She’s not sure if not paying the contractor is the right thing to do.

My husband was talking to the neighbor and my neighbor said the contractor was over there working every day. Then I was talking to my sister and she asked if I was going to pay the contractor for anything. When I said no she said IWTA because he wouldn’t be paid anything for his week. I feel bad that this guy “worked” all week and won’t get paid. AITA for reversing the charges so the contractor is not paid for his work?

The contractor may have “worked,” but he didn’t do his job and won’t even respond to them. They have to hire someone to fix what he started. I don’t think he deserves to get paid. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person is on OP’s side.

One person thinks they’ll end up in court.

Another person thinks the contractor knows he messed up.

This person thinks the contractor might owe OP money.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. It’s almost impossible to find a contractor who does what they say they’re going to do. I’m sure there are great contractors out there, but I don’t know how to find one.

At least she didn’t pay for that disaster. I definitely don’t think she did anything wrong by not paying him. His “work” only made moving in more expensive.