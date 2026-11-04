He Caught the Dog Poop Culprit on Security Camera—So He Posted the HD Evidence directly to the HOA Group

Being a dog owner comes with a lot of responsibility, and one of those basic responsibilities is picking up after your dog. If you take your dog for a walk and your dog does his business, you better have a doggie bag, and you better take that doggie bag with you.

In this story, one homeowner is really annoyed when a neighbor leaves a bag of dog waste in his yard, so he consults his security cameras to find out who it was.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong for posting a picture of the culprit in a private group for HOA members. Did he cross a line?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for posting a photo of a minor to a private neighborhood group of 150 HOA members? I just moved into a new construction home and neighborhood. As a neighborhood we have been having a lot of trouble with people choosing to not pick up their dogs waste. Today I was playing outside with my young daughter and she found a bright green bag and picked it up. It wasn’t till I got closer that I realized that she was squeezing a dog waste bag.

He was pretty upset.

I was mad and annoyed that one of my neighbors would be that disrespectful to bag up their dog waste and leave it out. I went to my security camera to see who created the problem. I was able to get a shot of the person and the dog. Upon seeing the person I realized it matched the same description from another neighbor that posted that morning about the same incident happening in front of their house.

His neighbor doesn’t think he handled the situation well.

I chose to post the photo of the kid to our private HOA group since the previous post with only a description did not gain any traction. Later that evening I was greeted by my direct neighbor who I have been great with. He informed me that he was friends with the kids parents and he thought I was out of line posting a photo of a minor. He asked me how I’d feel if someone posted that same photo of one of my children when they were bigger. I told him I’d walk my child to that house have them knock on the door and apologize. My neighbor was adamant that I crossed a line by posting a photo of a minor.

He isn’t sure if he actually did something wrong or not.

While I may not understand the neighbors frustration I did offer to take the photo down and ask that he talk to the family as I have no clue who or where the kid lives in the neighborhood. AITA for posting the photo of the kid leaving dog waste in my yard? Other points of consideration I’m the type of guy who would normally have a face to face conversation, But I don’t know where the kid lives or who his parents were.

Here’s some more context about the situation.

This happened at least twice this weekend as another neighbor posted a similar incident. I chose a screen grab that was not clear enough to make out the kid’s face rather showed their outfit and and another distinctive item. If you do think I am the jerk what suggestion do you have that I could have dealt with this and got this to stop happening?

Considering he didn’t actually post the kid’s face, I don’t think I’d see a problem with it. The kid’s parents should have him apologize.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Another person thinks the person’s age is irrelevant.

This person thinks it matters why he posted the picture.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

That child needs to learn to be more considerate of the neighbors and a more responsible dog owner. The parents will hopefully care about what their child did and correct the behavior going forward. That was the ultimate goal anyway.

The neighbor is overreacting.

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