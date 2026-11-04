He Got Written Approval For His Vacation, Then His Boss Booked Two Mandatory Meetings Right In The Middle Of It

Paid time off is supposed to mean one thing: you’re off.

One employee planned a trip months in advance, confirmed it with both HR and his manager, and got the approval in writing weeks before he left. He figured the hard part was over and started counting down the days.

Then his boss added two mandatory team meetings right in the middle of his vacation.

When he said he wouldn’t be joining, he was told the meetings were critical and that everyone sacrifices personal time for the team.

He’s now stuck choosing between his time off and his next performance review.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My manager keeps scheduling mandatory meetings on my approved PTO I pre-approved my vacation weeks ago. I double-checked with HR and my manager and got written confirmation.

Soon things started getting complicated.

Now my boss just added two mandatory team meetings right in the middle of my time off.

His boss didn’t seem to care at all about thwarting his plans.

When I told him I wouldn’t join, he said this meeting was critical and I needed to log in remotely. He said, “Everyone sacrifices personal time for the team.” I explained that PTO means I disconnect, and I planned this trip months ago.

That’s when the boss started getting even tougher.

He pulled me aside and said I’m not being a team player. He even hinted it could hurt my next performance review. Other coworkers told me this is normal here. The boss regularly books meetings during people’s leave.

Now the employee feels stuck between a rock and a hard place.

I feel trapped. If I refuse, I get marked negatively. If I log on, my vacation isn’t really time off at all. Is this even allowed?

Big yikes.

What did Reddit have to say?

Documentation is this employee’s friend.

It may be logistically impossible to work from another location.

It’s time to simplify this as much as possible for the boss.

“Mandatory meetings” are a social construct created by corporate.

The boss in this story treated approved time off like a draft he could edit whenever he felt like it. But that’s not how reality should work.

This toxic boss really showed his hand when he accused the employee of being a poor team player. It completely reframed the employee’s reasonable boundary as some kind of character flaw.

There’s more to life than work, and no bad boss should be able to hold an employee hostage like this.

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