He Rented A Trailer While Working In A Remote Location, But The Owner Won’t Give Back His Security Deposit

You can’t judge a book by its cover, and that really applies to people. It’s often true. Sometimes you might think someone looks sketchy or dangerous, and they’re actually the nicest person you’ll ever meet. Other times, you might think someone looks sweet and kind, but they are actually the worst kind of person.

This story is about the second kind of person, the one who looks kind but is awful. In this case, the person takes the form of a little old lady masquerading as a landlady, and an awful landlady at that.

Keep reading to find out what happens when a tenant finds out this awful landlady isn’t even giving him his security deposit back.

Daddy and the Wet Food My dad is in the oil and gas industry, and works in really remote places, basically places like oil rigs or backwoods location that might possibly harbor an oil find. For this contract, he went to some swampy nowhereville location down in Louisiana for 2 months. The location was really remote, and rather than get an apartment in a city that was 45 minutes away, he found a little old lady with a trailer about 10 minutes away. She agreed to a 2 month rental. Perfect, right?

It wasn’t perfect at all.

He pays the deposit and rents the place. He moves in during the heart of a sweltering, blistering hot summer Both months he lives there, there is one problem after another. Said little old lady turns out to be awful and refuses to fix anything, including the air conditioner which dies in week 2.

Here’s some more context about the landlady.

Now little old lady isn’t just some hard luck story who couldn’t afford to fix the AC; she apparently has loads of money. She’s just a cranky old witch who daddy discovered is universally hated by all who know her. She pulls the same stuff on everyone she rents to, only fixing the stuff after the tenant leaves to set it up for the next sucker.

What an awful lady!

The term ends. Daddy cleans the trailer appropriately and calls to ask when she can come do the walkthrough so he can get his security deposit back. She flat out tells him he isn’t ever getting his deposit back, and that she’s leaving to visit her son for 3 weeks that very morning then hangs up on him. Daddy decides okay witch, whatever.

Here’s the revenge…

Next he opens 5 tins of wet cat food. Opens the vent to the furnace, places the cat food in it, screws the vent cover back on, turns the heat up to high (heat worked but not AC,) closes the door and walks away. One can only imagine what it smelled like in there with the heat running on its highest setting during summertime, and festering, maggot covered cat food moldering away behind a vent. Good luck finding the source of that stench you creaky old bat. PS I just remembered he included a couple of cans of tuna fish too. Gnarly!

That was some great revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person wants the cat food to be extra awful.

Another person knows firsthand how bad the smell would be.

We can only hope the landlady was the next person to open the door.

I’m sure the previous tenants had a good reason.

Revenge via smell! It’s easy and effective.

At least OP’s dad was only there for two months. I’d feel really bad for anyone having to deal with that awful landlady longer than that.

I wonder what she thought when she opened the door.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots. Read Story →