Her Flatmate Screams Alone For Hours Every Night, And She’s Too Afraid To Step In

Moving into a shared house for university can be an adventure, but getting along with your new flatmates is usually part of the deal.

But what happens when something completely out of the ordinary, even for a mental institution, happens?

While one of the flatmates seems relatively normal during the day, her nighttime behavior has included moving furniture in the early hours, violently slamming doors, and even screaming and wailing alone in her bedroom for hours.

Now, the other roommates are growing increasingly uncomfortable, and their landlord doesn’t seem particularly interested in intervening.

What would you do?

Read the full story below.

New flatmate is out of a horror movie I just got two weeks ago my first rental room for uni, and i share a house with three other girls, all in our twenties. This one girl, we’ll call her Cee, acts absolutely insane after sunset especially, and completely normal during the day, aside from being really avoidant of communication with us. It all started when i just arrived, and after my first night in the house she complained with me about talking with my friends and singing late at night. The fact is, i was sound asleep from 9pm. But this is only one weird thing, right? WRONG.

Things got way worse, and more serious.

After a couple of days, Cee started to move furniture at 2 am, and violently slamming every door so much that the walls trembled. The first time this happened, i was alone with her so i got up to kindly ask her to stop. She looked at me for three seconds, and then slammed the door on my face. I got a glimpse of her room, and it is basically a dark dumpster. Last night, it got from weird, to rude, to really creepy.

It really is like a horror movie.

At around 11pm, Cee started to loudly (EXTREMELY loudly) scream in her room. She was speaking a language i don’t know, so i didn’t get what she was screaming about, but she kept going on non stop for two hours straight. No one was in her room but her, and the monologue was so intense i don’t think someone could’ve replied to her if she was on the phone. Then, she started to loudly cry, absolutely wailing.

Literally nightmare fuel.

For some nerd similarity, she sounded exactly like those wailing zombies in the videogame The Last of Us, alternating this loud lament with sudden screaming. After she was done, she put on some audio of really weird noises, like cars being crashed mixed with random animal noises. The other girls and I were terrified, texting about what to do but ultimately being too scared to confront Cee.

But then things also got weird.

This morning, the neighbours stopped me outside to complain, and then told me that after the first complaint about the singing, Cee was constantly giving false accusations about them making noise to the landlord. Furthermore, they told me they can’t open the windows since she smokes weed at every hour on their shared terrace. We’re absolutely terrified to confront her, and the landlord keeps making excuses to delay an intervention. If anyone has advice or explanations of the behaviour, it would be much appreciated, but this is basically just a vent post.

Maybe she’s turning into a werewolf? Just kidding. Yeah, someone needs to help her. But what did Reddit think?

Yikes.

Certainly.

Something to consider.

I agree.

Another good idea.

She needs to act on it before someone gets hurt, as much as everyone likes to act like nothing is their personal problem nowadays. Better safe than sorry.

This is very seriously concerning and scary.

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