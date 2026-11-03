Her Friend Constantly Criticizes Her Choices and Goals. She’s Hurt, but She’s Worried Confronting Him Could Go Badly

True friendships should inspire, not demotivate.

In this story, a teenage girl noticed her friend constantly criticizing her interests and future plans.

During a church mission trip, he discouraged her small business and said she would fail in the medical field.

She wanted to confront him about his behavior but worried he would take it personally and turn their disagreement into a bigger problem.

Do you think she should tell him? Check out the full details below.

WIBTAH if I sit my friend down and tell him how I feel about how he treats me? I have a friend (15M) who was a good friend at first, and we instantly clicked. But this past weekend, we went on a mission trip with our church. And he was just always in my face about everything I said.

This teenage girl noticed her friend constantly made negative comments about the things she did and enjoyed.

I’m currently learning ASL. And he gets in my face to tell me that it’s pointless, weird, and a waste of time. He also told me that I don’t need to continue my small business. And that going into the medical field as a woman is pointless, and I’ll fail.

She’s thinking about telling him her feelings.

I’m going to see him tomorrow. Should I tell him how I’m feeling? He’s actually a really sensitive person, and he’ll turn it into a whole thing and make me the bad guy. I think I’m really just scared of losing my other friends and people hating me. But I can’t keep being his friend and putting up with him because I’m going to explode and hurt his feelings.

True friends should respect their friend’s personal choices and goals.

Clearly, OP’s friend doesn’t respect her, and instead he makes her feel foolish for pursuing them.

I think she should calmly explain how his comments affect her.

And if he reacts badly to this, then she’ll know that he isn’t a good friend in the first place.

Let’s see how others react to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a pretty straightforward remark.

It’s never okay, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Here’s an important lesson to remember.

Finally, short and a little harsh.

A good friend should be your cheerleader, not your personal critic.

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