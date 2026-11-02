Her Landlord’s Mom Keeps Slamming Doors. So She Started Slamming Them Even Louder

Imagine renting from a landlord who lives on-site with her mom. If you noticed that the landlord’s mom was slamming doors a lot because every time she would close one door another door would pop open, would you mind your own business, tell her how to get the doors to stop popping open or get revenge?

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, and she gets revenge.

While she considers this a revenge story, I don’t really see the revenge. Yes, she makes life much more miserable for the landlord’s mom, but I don’t think the mom did anything to deserve it.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

Petty Revenge Against My Door-Slamming Landlord’s Mom So, I live in a place where the lounge has two doors, both with dodgy latches. My landlord’s mom, who seems to have nothing better to do with her days than lounge on the sofa all day watching tacky soap operas, has this absolutely infuriating ritual. Every time she reenters the room, she insists the doors need to be fully shut, so she slams each door repeatedly until they latch shut. The problem? Slamming one door almost always makes the other pop open because of air pressure.

She has to be really frustrated by this.

Instead of figuring this out, she’ll go back and forth, slamming one door, then the other, sometimes multiple times, until they both magically stay shut. This can go on for upwards of 10 or 15 minutes—at ALL hours of the day and night. To make things even funnier, the main door she uses to exit the room and participate in her slamming Olympics is the furthest one away from her beloved sofa. So, every failed attempt means she’s trekking back and forth like it’s a marathon.

OP decided to make it even worse.

One day, after enduring this nonsense for far too long, I decided to have a little fun. I partially filled the door latches with hot glue—just enough so they don’t latch properly unless you really gently but firmly press the door into the frame until it clicks (and trust me, “gentle” is not in this woman’s vocabulary). Now, every time she slams one door, it’s even easier for the other one to pop open at the slightest air pressure change.

But it gets even worse for the landlord’s mom.

And here’s where the real fun begins: once she’s finally finished her door-slamming ritual and flopped back onto the sofa, I wait about a minute, crack open a window to create a minor change in air pressure, and listen to the chaos unfold as the door springs open again. Cue her exasperated grunts, stomping back up, and starting the whole exhausting process all over. The cherry on top? She hasn’t figured out how to use playback apps for her soap operas. So, every time she’s up slamming doors, she’s missing bits of her shows.

OP finds this very satisfying.

At this point, her day is less about lounging and more about managing her never-ending door drama, and I’m absolutely living for it. Sure, the slamming is annoying, but watching her waste her time, turning into a door-wrangling gladiator? Worth it. Before now, I’d have gone completely crazy, if it wasn’t for the fact I’ve turned this into endless entertainment.

Why doesn’t she just explain to the landlord’s mom how to get the doors to stop popping open? It doesn’t sound like she’s a bad person. She just doesn’t have anything going on in her life. I’d want the door slamming to stop.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

She might be getting her 10,000 steps.

This person loves the revenge.

It does sound entertaining.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Here’s a suggestion.

I still don’t understand what the revenge is for. So the little old lady sits around all day watching TV, and she slams doors because she doesn’t understand how to get them to stay closed. Being lazy and having nothing to do except watch TV isn’t hurting anyone. That’s how she’s choosing to spend her retirement. The slamming doors part would be super annoying, but revenge via causing more doors to slam isn’t exactly what I think of as revenge. Gluing the door shut would be revenge. Hiding the remote would be revenge.

At least she’s getting her steps in.

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