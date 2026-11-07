Her Sister Was Proposed To And Announced Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Reception, But Then Got Extremely Upset When She Wore Gray To Her Wedding

Some people do be out there trying to make a couple’s big day about themselves.

In this case, a woman is still upset with her younger sister for announcing her engagement and pregnancy during her wedding reception, but she wasn’t expecting what happened at her sister’s wedding.

She wore gray. And her sister got mad about it.

This caused a family argument. But her complaining about her sister’s announcements at her wedding was seen as petty.

What do you think?

Read the full story below.

AITAH For Wearing Gray To My Sister’s Wedding And Leaving Early? I (31F) got married to my husband Daveed (42M) 6 months ago. It was a wonderful ceremony, and it was everything I could’ve dreamed of except for two things, both of which were very unexpected by both me and Daveed. My sister, Darri (27F) has been dating a man named J.C. (28M) for about 2 1/2 years. They are a lovely couple and are very happy together. Right before dinner was about to be served food when J.C. comes up and asks to make an announcement. I assume it’s about how happy he is about Daveed and I getting married, but it’s not. He grabs a mic and gets everyone’s attention. He asks Darri to go up there with him, and he gets down and proposes to her. In the middle of our wedding reception.

YIKES.

She says yes, which I am very happy for her, but it was during Daveed and I’s special day. Darri grabs the mic as well and then she takes J.C.’s hand and tells everyone that she is pregnant. I am blown away at this, that she had announced her pregnancy without even asking us if it was ok. Same goes for J.C. He should’ve asked us first. After those 2 big announcements, I feel as if it turned into Darri and J.C.’s special day, not Daveed and I’s special day. I made rounds at the tables, and all of the people were saying how I will be such a great aunt, not even saying congrats on tying the knot.

But double standards would soon be applied.

I spoke to Darri about it, and she criticized me for not “being happy for your own sister”. I told her it wasn’t appropriate and that she ruined our wedding reception. She told me I was absurd and I was jealous. Daveed even went up to J.C. privately and said it wasn’t cool that he proposed. I was happy for Darri, but still so upset. Our relationship went downhill from there, and my mom also took Darri’s side, telling me that I should be happy for Darri about her being an expectant mother and getting married soon.

Her sister comes off as very selfish, to be honest.

So comes the day of her wedding. She is in a very pretty dress, which showed her baby bump. I decided to wear a simple gray dress that went right above my knees. Darri saw me and freaked. She said I was the one ruining her wedding day, and that gray was too close to white and that I should know that (I am an elementary school art teacher). My mom also kind of freaked and said I was being very rude to Darri. Daveed wasn’t at the wedding (he had a work event), so I decided to leave before the dancing began. I ended up getting a call from my mom, saying it was a horrible thing I did to my sister and that she missed me. I feel as if what I did was minimal to what she did to me. AITAH?

She needs to remind her sister of what she did on her wedding.

What did Reddit think?

A lot of people would do this, I think.

Yup.

It’s ridiculous, there’s no way around it.

Yup.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Another reader chimes in.

I think I solved the case.

Her sister is seriously accusing her of taking attention away from her wedding by wearing a gray dress because this is what she would do: try to get attention at someone else’s wedding, somehow.

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