His Coworker Asked Him to Work Overtime to Help Finish a Project. His Price Was a Can of Coke

Imagine getting a job, doing your job, and then your manager complains about how you’re doing your job even though you’re doing it exactly the way you were trained to do it.

What would you do?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she answered her manager honestly when he asked why she was doing her job the way she was doing it.

Now, he’s mad at her supervisor, and her supervisor is mad at her.

Did she do anything wrong by answering honestly?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for “Throwing my supervisor under the Bus” I (25F) and my supervisor (20 something F) have not always seen eye to eye with each other, but we have always managed to keep things professional apart from the slight comments that she makes from time to time that Ik choose to ignore. She has always made it seem as though our manger has an issue with me, bringing up “complains, comments and remarks” that he has made about my attitude and my work ethic. Initially I had assumed that maybe this was due to the fact that he had made indirect advances towards me which I turned down.

The supervisor’s words confused her.

But what baffled me was that each time he would come in he would have no ill words to say about me or my work. So I was puzzled by the contradiction of the things she (my supervisor) would say verse the interactions I had with my manager. But I brushed it off and assumed he (my manager) was being nice to my face in order to get me to accept his advances. Until one day my supervisor was off sick and being the 2IC I was the one indirect contact with my manager.

The manager didn’t like how she was doing her work.

As I was going through one of my daily tasks, going about it as I was taught my manager walks in and asked why I was doing the task in that specific way. To which I responded “This was how I was taught it was done in training when I first arrived” And he asked by who. To which I responded with my supervisor’s name.

The manager was really upset, but not at OP.

He was mad stating that this was now how it was supposed to be done and that steps have been skipped in the process. He then decided to examine how I do every other task for the rest of the day and found even more operational/training errors. When she came in to work the next day, she was then called in for a meeting to discuss all the short cuts she had taught me instead of teaching me the right way to do the job.

The supervisor was really upset at OP.

As a result, she was given a warning and placed under close supervision which resulted in her almost biting my head off claiming that I threw her under the bus, and I should have known not to use the methods she taught me in front of our manager. To which I answered that those methods were all she had taught me and had not told me that these are not the required company methods. So, I am the jerk for doing my job exactly how I was trained to do it?

The supervisor is clearly the problem here. She didn’t do a good job teaching OP how to do her job.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory.

Another person explains why the supervisor is upset.

Another person thinks the supervisor can only blame herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

This is a good point.

The supervisor trained her to do her job. She didn’t tell her there was another way to do the job. She thought she was doing what she was supposed to do.

The supervisor is 100% responsible for OP not doing her job properly. OP did nothing wrong.

It makes sense why the manager is upset.

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