Man Prevents Neighbor From Using His Driveway, So The Neighbor Ends Up In Court With Multiple Charges Against Him

If there’s a moral to the story you’re about to read, it’s that circumstances can sure escalate quickly when you’re not respectful of your neighbors and when you continuously break the law.

It wouldn’t have had to end badly for the neighbor. It all started with him speeding down a neighbor’s driveway and then getting upset when he was not longer able to drive down that driveway.

From there, it escalated until his life was turned upside down.

Let’s read all the drama.

Neighbor from hell lost his parking spaces, got evicted, and picked up criminal charges I bought a property with a weird layout a few years ago. The previous owner owned two neighboring properties, sold one to me, and kept the other as a rental property. As part of the deal they set up an easement to use one of the driveways on my property to access theirs, but there was another driveway on the other side of the property that lead to the rear of their house, with some parking spaces on their side. I allowed the tenants next door to use the second driveway in addition to the easement one because I didn’t want to move in and immediately start making enemies with my neighbors.

Being nice can backfire.

It became clear pretty quickly that this was an issue as the tenant would floor it through my driveway almost every time he came and went. Then he got a Harley and started revving it up and mashing the throttle as he rode by my house. I asked him to slow down but he kept doing it.

It got worse.

Then one day it was raining, he tore down the driveway again and was going so fast by the end of the driveway that when he braked to enter the road, he locked up all 4 tires and slid down my driveway about 30 feet. I was done at this point and I told him he couldn’t use my private driveway anymore and had to use the easement driveway. I put up a fence a week later to block access, so he lost use of the driveway and use of 2 parking spaces on his side.

The neighbor retaliated.

Then he started harassing me every time he saw me. Threatening to beat me up, threatening to drive into planters I put up around my property. He screamed at me to take my security cameras down (no way) then tampered with my security system. I filed for a temporary restraining order against him and was given a court date.

Yikes! The neighbor is in serious trouble!

A few weeks later, he was going out to his car parked on the street and he got jumped by 4 men who curb stomped his arm. I think it was a drug deal gone bad or something like that. He was put into a medically induced coma for 3 weeks. I started painting the fence and his girlfriend came outside and asked me to stop. When I told her to go inside if the smell of the paint bothered her, she called the police.

The neighbor tried to blame OP for his problems.

Then he filed a counter restraining order against me, claiming that my actions had forced him to park on the street knowing that it was a dangerous area (lol) and that I was harassing them with my painting. They kept delaying the case with continuances. One night I saw on my security camera that he was patrolling my property and dropped what looked like a handgun (which he shouldn’t have had because of the TRO). That delayed the court procedures again and he had to provide evidence that he had surrendered his firearms, something he didn’t do when the case was originally filed.

They finally made it to court.

Finally almost a year after I filed for the TRO and 9 months of being under one myself, the day of the court hearing arrived. He lost his temper in court and argued with the judge and my lawyers. I had a mountain of security camera footage and all he had was testimony from his girlfriend and another neighbor who didn’t help his case at all. I got the restraining order granted against him and mine was dropped.

He was breaking the law.

One day I noticed some lights on in what was supposed to be a vacant unit next door and I reached out to the owner, who I’d been in contact with. It turns out he broke in to the unit and was having a friend squat there. The owner came with the police and got the squatter out and boarded up the doors and windows.

My neighbor kept talking to my security camera, waving flags in front of it, standing in front of it and playing videos on his phone. All of this was in violation of the no-contact order, so I kept calling the police and sending them the security camera footage.

It ended really badly for the neighbor.

Finally his landlord filed for eviction, but my neighbor kept evading service. It took about 6 months for them to finally be able to serve the eviction papers by posting them. They went to court and he was evicted. I looked up court records for him and found out he was charged with 4 misdemeanor counts of violating the restraining order, and he failed to appear at the arraignment. So to summarize- instead of just slowing down and driving like a normal person, my neighbor lost the use of the driveway, lost his parking spots, lost full use of one of his arms, lost his house, and picked up a restraining order, 4 criminal charges and now a failure to appear.

Yikes! That’s a lot of drama over getting upset about not being able to use one of the driveways.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the neighbor an idiot.

Another person is heading to court.

One person shares how eviction notices work where they live.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Exactly!

OP didn’t mess up the neighbor’s life. He did that all by himself. Actions, meet consequences. It’s as simple as that.

Hopefully, he gets a better neighbor.

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