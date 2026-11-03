Man Refused To Pay For Expensive Bee Removal From His House, But His Neighbor Wanted The Hive Gone To Protect Her Granddaughter

Good neighbors should know how to compromise when it comes to everyone’s safety and comfort.

In this story, a man had a beehive on his house, but the bees weren’t disturbing him at all.

His neighbor, whose 19-year-old granddaughter moved in with her, wanted the beehive removed to ensure the bees wouldn’t sting the teenager.

However, he found out that the removal would cost thousands of dollars and might damage the exterior of his house.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Check out the full details below.

WIBTAH if I ask my neighbor to pay for the bee removal I (52M) live by myself in a cul-de-sac. My neighbor Jessica (65F) lives just to my left. There’s a beehive on my house. The bees aren’t affecting me in any way, shape, or form.

This man didn’t have any problem with the bees.

Jessica’s granddaughter (19F) just moved in with her. She has been stung once, and she’s afraid her granddaughter will get stung. Also, for more context, she does not know if her granddaughter is allergic to bees. My neighbor asked me if I could have them removed.

He checked how much it would cost and found out he would have to spend about $1000.

I’ve just looked into it. Depending on which solution I choose, the cheapest option would cost $700 to $1,000, if it all goes well. If it doesn’t, I would have to call another company to come and fix the house, which would cost more money. The other option would cost $1,200, and the bee removal company could do everything in-house.

Now, he’s thinking about asking the neighbor to pay for it.

There are two options for me to get the bees removed. Both would require either cutting the roof of my house or cutting the stucco, damaging the exterior of my home. Both of these options are expensive, especially since I’m not having any issues with the bees being there. Would I be the jerk if I asked my neighbor to pay for this?

I think it seems fair to ask the neighbor to cover the cost of bee removal since the bees aren’t really bothering him.

He could tell his neighbor that the removal is mainly for her peace of mind.

Honestly, he shouldn’t have to take on the entire financial burden alone if both of them will benefit from the plan.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

Here’s a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Here’s another idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

A bee’s sting might hurt, but not as much as spending $1000 on bee removal.

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