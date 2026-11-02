Man Says His New Neighbors Moved To The Country To Escape City Life, But Now They Expect Everyone Else To Change Their Ways

Moving somewhere new doesn’t mean everyone already there has to change how they live.

At least that’s what one longtime resident wishes people understood before moving to their rural neighborhood.

With large lots and no HOA, residents keep livestock, burn brush, and use noisy equipment as part of everyday life.

But according to this resident, some newcomers arrive looking to escape the city, then want the same restrictions they left behind.

And between complaints about barking dogs and objections to country noise, they’re getting tired of people expecting the neighborhood to change for them.

Read on to see exactly how he feels about this whole situation.

City dwellers moving to the country Our small neighborhood is semi-rural, unincorporated county. Most plots are 3–5 acres, so we have septic systems, wells, and a lot of long-term residents who came from farm or ranch life. No HOA, and we don’t want one. We also have city dwellers who move in to escape the rat race but suddenly want city rules.

In the country, most everything is allowed.

Dude, we can burn brush, shoot guns and fireworks, and have livestock. Some of the houses are pristine; some need to be bulldozed. That’s the chance you take in the countryside. Many residents have lots of dogs, me included, that bark and bay. If you think the county sheriff is going to waste his time on a barking dog complaint, you’re delusional. There are no restrictions on using tractors, chainsaws, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, or doing construction. Hey, why not just adapt to the environment you chose to live in?

Wow. There’s a lot to unpack there, but he’s definitely not wrong.

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit agree or not.

Here’s someone who can relate.

Apparently, this state has been ruined by that very thing.

This reader gets tired of their neighbor’s barking dog.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

That really sucks for them!

Country life ain’t for everyone.

If they moved next to people with livestock and tractors, they can’t expect all of that to stop just because they’re there now.

But there’s a difference between normal country noise and letting your dogs bark all day, so he could show a little understanding, too.

Hopefully, the newcomers learn what comes with living there, and the longtime residents remember that being considerate still matters.

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