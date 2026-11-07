Man’s Ex-Wife Is Struggling To Pay The Bills, So His Kids Want Him To Give Her Money

Imagine getting divorced. If you were doing great financially and your ex was struggling, would you be willing to help out or not?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t want to help his ex-wife out at all. However, his kids want him to help her out. They won’t let up about it, which is making him wonder if he’s actually doing something wrong by not helping her.

I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for telling my kids that I am not responsible for their mother issue and not giving her money I divorced my ex-wife about 5 years ago when I learned she had a private emergency fund. The problem with it was I was working 60-80 hours a week to keep up with the bills while she was laid off. I was under the impression we were struggling a ton and broke my back to pay the bills when in reality she squirrel away around 50k and was still adding to it.

Here’s how the divorce worked out.

The divorce was messy and I learned about a lot of spending that I didn’t know about on her end. Also a lot of credit card debt. In the end the house was sold and we both moved into our separate places. The kids in high school when the divorce happened ( we were young when we had them) and now they are both in college and bounce with who they stay with.

His ex is struggling.

The issue is my ex wife money problems. I am doing well for myself and recently bought a house. My ex is not, and is having trouble keeping a job. She is going to be kicked out of her apartment soon.

My kids want me to help her out.

He is not going to help her out.

I have told them no many time and it is growing into an disagreement. They think I am being heartless. That it’s my fault she is having issue because did the divorce. And I told them their mom’s issues are not my problem. They are ignoring me at the moment and I am wondering if I am in the wrong

If she was able to save up quite a bit of money in the past, why can’t she do the same now? It’s not his responsibility to provide for his ex.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a suggestion of what to tell his kids.

Another person reassures him that he’s not doing anything wrong.

This person says not to enable the ex.

Here’s another suggestion of what to tell his kids.

It’s completely understandable that the kids want him to help out their mom. She’s their mom, and they don’t want to see her struggle, especially when they see their dad doing so well. The solution can look easy and obvious from the kids’ perspective, but from the parents’ perspective, it’s quite a bit different.

He doesn’t owe his ex anything.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s. Read Story →