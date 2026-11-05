One Family Dinner Became An Argument After A Woman Took Her Elderly Grandfather Out And Was Blamed For His Decision To Eat Shortcake

Looking out for an older relative does not always mean controlling every choice they make.

Should this young adult have pushed harder when their grandfather ordered a sugary dessert?

They offered one warning, but Grandpa insisted that his healthier habits allowed an occasional treat.

Check out the full breakdown of this family argument.

AITA for not objecting more to my grandpa having shortcake? My(21) grandpa(77) gave me a credit card, in the use of which I have a very fixed pattern. Each Saturday, I have lunch at a mall. I switch the restaurants almost every week, but always have my Saturday coffee at the same place. It’s a Japanese bakery. To be more precise, a patisserie. Eventually, my grandpa got curious about me making the same amount of payment at the same shop every week.

So they went there together.

He became even more curious after finding out what I drink there, since I used to hate coffee. Asked me to take him there so he could know if it’s really that good. He said it’s ’pretty good’ and then decided to order Strawberry shortcake. Now his doctor had warned him that his blood sugar level was too high. I reminded him of this, but he reminded me he’s made changes to his diet and has been jogging.

But it had consequences… Not health-wise, though.

He said an occasional cheat day won’t hurt. So I didn’t say anything further. Later we went home, where my grandma saw the receipt, told him and then called me to tell me off. She said I should have tried harder to discourage him, knowing how important health is for elderly people like them. AITA?

She’s worried about his health, but he seems to know what he’s doing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A sensible take.

It’s his decision.

Food for thought.

A hot take.

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A nurse chimes in.

This young adult reminded Grandpa about his high blood sugar but respected his decision after he explained the changes he had made.

Commenters felt a 77-year-old man could choose his own dessert and should not become his grandchild’s responsibility to manage.

Grandma ordered guilt with the shortcake.