She Didn’t Tell Her Husband She Was Working Overtime. He Showed Up at Her Fast Food Job With Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

When a couple has their first child, a lot of things change, and they’ll never exactly be the same again.

In this story, one mom was a stay at home mom for the first 3 years of her daughter’s life. Now, she wants to be out of the house working, so she got a job in the afternoons when her husband isn’t working.

The problem is that one night she ended up working overtime and didn’t tell her husband. He got really upset.

Now, she’s wondering if he overreacted or if she really did mess up.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not notifying my husband about my overtime? First, a little backstory. 3 years ago, I (37f) gave birth. Since then, I’ve been at home, raising my daughter. Now that she’s older, I decided to get a part-time afternoon job, so that my husband (40m) could watch over our daughter while I worked.

She is on her second job.

At first, I found a job at pastry shop, but the owner was terribly rude and I was working overtime (unpaid) every single day, so I left. I’ve started working at a burger joint, and I actually really enjoy it. The problems started when a started going to work 15 min earlier and leaving a little later, in order to get to know my co-workers.

She doesn’t want to seem rude.

Everyone has been really welcoming and helpful, and I felt rude leaving the second my shift was over, while everyone else was staying for a bit to chat.

My husband said that he was ok with me going in a little early, but that’s it. Yesterday, I was working until midnight. We were really understaffed and I didn’t even get my break or even drank a cup of water during my whole shift. At midnight, my manager asked me to stay for another hour, so I did.

Her husband is furious.

The second I entered the crew room, I heard my phone ringing. It was my husband.

I grabbed my jacket and called him back. I told him that I just got off work and how busy it was. He asked me if I knew where he was and I didn’t understand the question, until I saw him with our 3-year-old, a minute away from my job, at 1 in the morning… He started yelling at me and saying that I should have called him, that he was worried and that things have to change, because things will get worse.

They’re still arguing about it.

He also forbade me calling him while he’s at work (he works for himself. He has an office). At some point, I tried to calm things down by apologising for not notifying him, and explained to him that I couldn’t go to the crew room, because I was at the register. He said that he didn’t accept the apology and we haven’t talked since. Am I really that much of an AH for not notifying him of working an extra hour?

Her husband was probably really worried about her. Instead of being relieved that she was okay and was just working overtime, he was upset that she didn’t tell him where she was. Granted, she couldn’t because she was working.

They need to talk this out. If overtime might happen again, he needs to understand that and not jump to conclusions about what happened. He can assume she’s working overtime.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person urges her to take her breaks.

Another person thinks she should’ve notified her husband.

This is a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

A quick text would’ve made a huge difference.

I think his worry is coming out as anger. He was worried about her. He was so worried that he put their daughter in the car and drove over to check on her. That’s pretty worried.

All she had to do was take a minute to send a quick text. Literally, one minute is all it would take. If her job can’t give her one minute to send a text, then I guess she can’t stay to work overtime.

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