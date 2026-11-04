She Was Snubbed from the Guest List—Then Expected to Walk the Bride’s Dog Down the Aisle

I don’t say this very often, but this story is STRANGE.

VERY STRANGE.

And it also goes to show you: sometimes, you never really know who your friends are!

Check out what this woman had to say about how things went off the rails when it came to her “friend’s” wedding.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not walking the dog? “I have three friends that I’ve been really close with, Isabel, Margaret, and Julia. We’re all teachers and hang out pretty much every day. Margaret and I are teachers together, she was also planning her wedding. On top of her giving me all the teacher prep work to do, Margaret was also giving me wedding stuff to do. I was of course happy to do it as I thought we were friends.

What?!?!

However I was told I would not be getting an invitation to this wedding about two months before it. I was crushed by this. I thought we were friends and that I would also get to enjoy this great milestone with her. On top of the fact that Margaret and Isabel both invited themselves to my aunt’s house over Spring Break when I told them I was going to clean the estate after her passing. But they turned it into a whole vacation because it’s located in the islands.

She nailed it!

I took a step back and realized I was being more of a friend to her than she thought of me and I was neglecting some of my own other duties so I took a step back from doing all the prep to also focus on my other responsibilities. She took that as me being upset with not being invited and talked to Isabel about it.

Hahaha, what?!?!

Margaret then asked me if I would want to walk her dog down the aisle but then promptly go home after. I was offended by that offer and stepped away from her even more. I still did all my work, I just wasn’t as giddy to do whatever she wanted. Julia eventually had a talk with Isabel about it trying to tell her about how disrespectful I felt but Isabel took it as me slacking on work because I’m upset I misread a friendship. I confronted both Margaret and Isabel about the whole thing and they way they are treating me but they just called me a jerk for throwing a hissy fit over the whole thing and slacking on work because I’m upset and even refusing a nice compromise that was offered. Her wedding is approaching soon and I’m not sure now. Have I been a jerk about this whole thing and refusing to walk the dog down the aisle?”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this person spoke up.

How insulting was this request?!?!

Wow!

I’m shocked!

She needs to distance herself from these people immediately and never hang out with them again!