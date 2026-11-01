Supervisor Who Yells At Employees And Steals From The Company Sues After Dislocating His Shoulder, But His Plan Backfires

Have you ever been happily going to your first day at a new job when one supervisor seems to hate you from the first moment they lay eyes on you? What would you do in that situation?

In this story, one electrician is in this situation, and he tries his best to do his work and not let the supervisor get to him. However, he knows enough to gather evidence that really helps the boss avoid a lawsuit later on.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Supervisor makes me pull 1500+ lbs main power wire by myself, you break your shoulder and lose your job. Abbreviations and fake names: Me = Me (obviously) Jesse = Self righteous supervisor Hector = friendly coworker Some context

He was returning to a job he had previously.

I work as an electrician, I had done so for over a year before leaving the state for a few months to sort out some family things. Once I returned home I got my old job back. By the time I had returned to the company they had grown quite a bit. Lots of new faces and lots of new jerks to avoid.

His first day of work didn’t start the way he expected.

So the first day came and I arrived on time (also note I spoke to the owner of the company. Good friend and asked him what I should bring for the days work, no reply, my own fault I came unprepared, and underdressed because I wasn’t given a uniform yet,but anyway) as i pull up to the job i realize I’m the first one there, so i wait in my car listening to some music while eating my breakfast. Now the jobs normally start at 7am sharp. 8 o’clock finally rolls around and I see someone with the company attire, I go up to him and introduce myself Me: “Hey I’m my name I’ll be starting work with you guys today, nice to meet you”

Hector seems nice.

Hector: “Hey! Yeah we were told you were coming, do you have any tools with you?” Me: “a few hand tools, I want given a tool list by boss I tried to ask but got no reply, my bad” Hector: no problem! Do you know how to wire up florescent lights? Me: “sure do!” Hector: “perfect let’s get you started on that!”

OP got to work.

So I was going about my business wiring up all the florescent lights that have been put up, minding my own headphones in, nose to the grind stone. Enter jesse. So there I am doing my job, and quite efficiently to I might add when jesse seemingly sneaks over to me, jumps on the side of the lift I’m currently working on (which breaks the oasis codes btw) And pulls the headphones out of my ears, which obviously hurt and was quite surprising. He begins to talk and things go like this

Jesse doesn’t seem very nice.

Jesse: “FIRST OFF, WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU DOING SECOND WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU WEARING AND THIRDLY WHO THE HECK TOLD YOU TO DO THIS?” I was shocked, and told him it was my first day back with the company, I hadn’t gotten my uniform yet so I had to come in simple clothes, I explained that I wasn’t told what tools I would need so I that’s why I was unprepared. He proceeds to tell me to get down off the lift. I do. At the same time the GC (general contractor) for the whole job walks in (nice guy)

Jesse keeps complaining.

As I’m getting chewed out for being unprepared he sees the GC and gestures him to come over, he does. As he arrives the SRS starts to insult me in front of him saying how unprofessional I looked and how stupid I must have been for coming in like this. At this point the GC looks quite uncomfortable, the GC makes an excuse to leave the conversation but not before jesse gets off one more thing. Jesse: “anyway I’ll fix this issue right now” Hr turns to me and says Jesse: “get the heck of my job site and come back when your an actual worker”

But he wasn’t gone for long.

So I did, I called up my boss and he then chewed SRS out. I rolled back up to the job a few minutes later, happy to see hector smiling to see me back. I was left alone for most of the day, but as the week progressed things would get worse and worse. At one point he came in furious not particularly at me just because he’s a absolute jerk face with 0 patience.

Jesse really is awful.

Anyway, he comes in with a large tool bag with lots of random things, then he stops look at me, he then THROWS the bag at the floor, spilling everything all over a floor I just swept, turns back to me and says Jesse: “clean it up” I was doubfouned standing there with my jaw open, he walks away with not a single care given, I turn to hector and he’s just looking at me shocked as well. That was the last straw for me, I’m a good worker and I do my job well, I work overtime constantly and do not need this kind of treatment so I decided to make myself feel better about my job situation by screwing with jesse as much as possible.

Let the revenge begin…

So for the next week I would take small tools or parts he was using while walking away and throw them into the work trailer. As this kept happening and since he had no idea where his tools were going he was buying new screwdrivers it seemed like every day. On top of that he began to steal spools of wire off the job and put into his truck to resell, I took pictures of him doing so and saved them for later, also got a few videos of him nearly attacking other companys workers for being “to loud with the Mexican music”

He had a lot of hard work ahead of him.

So Friday finally rolls along and its main feed day. Now If you don’t know about how underground electric works you might not fully grasp how difficult it is to pull by yourself… it’s very hard. The wires arrive 6 hours late, we start pulling at 2am, (we were supposed to be off at 2 today with full 8 hour pay, we worked late that day) As everything gets put on rollers and the feeds get lead I see jesse standing by the pulley doing nothing but waiting for me to get everything ready.

This really does sound like a lot of work.

I don’t say anything and just do it. Now he has an electric pulley powered by a small remote. Now me on the other end is pushing in all this 600 wire (the spools are bigger than me and over 1500 lbs each) after over 3 hours of me nearly killing myself with no breaks cuz he wouldn’t take his damn hand off the button. Eventually he walks over to me to complain about how slow I was at feeding it to him. I told him if would have helped me it could have went faster. He. No. Likey.

Jesse was furious.

Jesse: “ARE YOU SERIOUSLY SUGGESTING THAT I HELP YOU WITH YOUR JOB? WHAT ARE YOU GOOD FOR IF YOU CANT EVEN DO THE ONE JOB I GIVE YOU ITS NOT HARD JUST FEED THE WIRE YOU DUMMY” I. WAS. FURIOUS. I took a deep breath and simply took it on the chin. Sorta. Kinda. Not really. As he was going over back to his truck he was walking by the wire spools when he slipped on some wet cardbord I had been using to put my knees on causing him to slip and fall into the spool and hit the large bolts attached to the side.

OP had no sympathy for Jesse.

I could visibly see that his shoulder was out of place. Ouch. I felt no pity. Seeing him wriggle on the floor in pain for a few seconds before helping him back up was very satisfying. Got him in his truck and he left, probably to the doctors I’m guessing.

OP told his boss everything.

After the week was over I drove over to the management office to speak with my boss. I told him about how jesse has been treating me the other employees, others, and even the GC, constantly giving everyone a hard time about anything he could. He was not happy and told me he would look into the matter. Afew days later I found out he was trying to sue the company for his arm getting hurt on the job saying he was hurt by all the wire I pulled in, like i had some impact on his lack of balance.

It didn’t work out the way Jesse had hoped.

My boss came back at him with the evidence of him stealing from the company and nearly costing him jobs. He dropped the idea of suing and was fired the next day. I got a raise

Wow. Jesse sure seemed to hate OP from the very beginning.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another person has worked with people like Jesse.

This person gives OP a thumbs up.

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Everyone liked the story.

I wonder why the supervisor disliked the electrician so much. It sounds like he was good at his job and was busy doing his job. He wasn’t trying to create any problems or slack off.

Some supervisors are really awful, and they deserve to be fired. OP did a good job gathering evidence.

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