Woman Noticed His Former Company’s HR Founder And Coworkers Viewed His LinkedIn Every Week, But She Couldn’t Figure Out Why

Leaving a company usually means leaving old coworkers and bosses behind.

In this story, an employee left her former company and used LinkedIn to look for new jobs.

However, she kept receiving weekly notifications saying that her former coworkers had viewed her profile.

So now, she’s wondering what they were looking for and whether blocking them was worth the hassle.

Check out the full details below.

My old HR/coworkers are lurking on my LinkedIn months after I got fired. I made a LinkedIn account in college and have since really only used it to look for jobs. I don’t have the subscription or anything, but I get the notifications for profile views. Every single week, I get an email saying the HR person and the founder has viewed my profile in the past 24 hours. Also, 4+ different people from my old company are viewing my profile every week.

This employee is wondering why her former colleagues always check her LinkedIn profile.

I’ve checked, and these are not duplicate emails or notifications from the past 90 days. It’s always from the past week. What could possibly be the reason for them doing this? It’s mildly annoying because I do use those emails to look out for new jobs. I didn’t think about blocking them until recently. But I’d have to block 20+ people individually, and that just seems tedious.

For some people, having their online profiles viewed by former colleagues feels intrusive.

I think OP’s reaction was valid. But she could also just ignore them and not make a big deal out of it.

After all, profile views alone don’t prove that her former company has any particular motive, do they?

Have you experienced a similar thing? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a similar experience.

This one shares their assumption.

This person can relate, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Here’s a petty idea…

Finally, short and simple.

Some former coworkers really don’t know when to stop checking in.

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