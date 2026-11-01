Woman Sleeps In Late, But Her Family Gets Upset And Cancels Their Plans For The Entire Day

I’m gonna say right off the bat that this family sounds like a BLAST.

Non-stop fun!

Okay, okay, I’m being mean…

But I will say that these folks sound like a real handful!

Take a look at what this young woman had to say about how a planned Sunday with family went down the tubes in a hurry.

Get started now!

AITA for telling my mom she should’ve told me? “I (21F) already planned to go out last Sunday with my mom (54F) and my sister (24F). The initial plan was we’ll go to church by 10:30, which is like 5 mins away from our house, so we just have to leave by 10:20. Anyway, I told them I’m thinking of trying out new makeup routine so I might need one hour for that, and another hour for curling my hair so I need to wake up by 7:30 for extra other things as well. Sunday came and my mom tried to wake me up, but I only got up around 8:30 thinking I’ll just do my usual routine so we wouldn’t be late. I did some chores for my cats (fed them and cleaned their litter box) then I took a shower. I also washed my face and brushed my teeth in my parent’s bathroom so my mom saw me do all that. I was thinking I’ll film a little TikTok video and decided to borrow my mom’s phone and comb since I can’t find mine and I asked her why she hasn’t started getting ready yet since it’s already 9:40. She takes a while too to prepare so we might be late.

Oh, really…?

Mom: Your sister said she was busy with work so since you didn’t wake up on time we decided not to go out anymore. Me: The time I set was just for allowance and for a new routine but I could get ready on time and we won’t be late. Mom: Well your sister didn’t prepare anymore because she also woke up late and we decided to cancel it altogether since she has work to do, it’s her hell week.

This wasn’t going well…

Me: Why aren’t we gonna go just because she can’t? I wanted to go out today because I wouldn’t be able to go out after this week since I’ll be busy with my thesis the whole month. And didn’t you see me getting ready? Why would you decide with my sister without thinking of letting me know about it? Then I stormed off. I chatted on our family group chat about how I was annoyed because both of them cancelled the plans and nobody thought to update me about it. I wasn’t even mad that it was canceled. I was mad because I was excited getting ready while also rushing as well, and if i didn’t think of borrowing the comb, I would’ve gotten ready all by myself thinking we’re all still going, because nobody told me about the change of plans! I said i was mad about the principle of it, not because it was cancelled.

Her mom wasn’t holding back.

But my mom keeps saying stuff about how if i didn’t want the plan to be canceled I should’ve woken up on time. But I kept explaining to her that it’s not even about that, it’s about just talking to my sister about it and they didn’t even tell me. I sent her a message explaining my side, and how both my brother (23M) and sister see my point and understands where I’m coming from, so I tried explaining to her my side. Now she’s not talking to me. And she’s currently acting how she usually acts when I’ve been disrespectful to her like taking off all my clothes in the laundry and doing the entire family’s but mine. I genuinely don’t get why she’s being like this because it wasn’t even that big of a deal anyway and I didn’t even scream at her or anything I just explained my side.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person said they all SUCK.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And another person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

That’s a thought.

Yikes…

There’s a lot going on here, huh?

Everyone in this family sounds kind of unbearable…