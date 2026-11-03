November 3, 2026 at 4:10 pm

Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriend’s Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

by Benjamin Cottrell

angry woman in turtleneck yelling

Pexels/Reddit

Doing someone a favor has a way of revealing exactly how they see you.

One woman had been dating her boyfriend for a couple of years and spent a lot of time with his brother and his wife, though the wife had a reputation in the family for getting snarky.

When the couple’s car was totaled in an accident, the woman stepped up and started driving them everywhere, from work to the DMV to the police station.

During one of those rides, she was alone in the car with the wife when the conversation took a turn she never saw coming. The wife told her she pictured the woman’s boyfriend with his ex, that her husband felt the same way, and that she missed her.

Needless to say, things only got more uncomfortable from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not accepting my brother in laws wifes apology

I have been in a relationship for 2 years now, and my BF and I tend to hang out a lot with his brother and his wife and 3 kids.

I have noticed that his wife sometimes will get snarky and catch an attitude with me, which I usually try to ignore because I have been told by the rest of the family that she’s always been this way.

But soon the family went through quite a stressful event.

Recently, the brother got into a car accident, resulting in them having no transportation.

They asked if I could drive them around to run errands, as well as take the wife to work, as well as DMV runs, police station runs, etc.

That’s when her sister-in-law corners her and says something particularly cruel.

Well, at some point, I am left alone in the car with her, and she starts telling me that she imagines my significant other with his ex.

She also mentioned that she had spoken about this with my brother-in-law, and he thought the same thing. That they still imagined them together, and that she missed her.

This caught me off guard, as I had been doing them a favor, so I called her weird.

She tried not to make a scene in the moment, but she still told her boyfriend about what happened.

My brother-in-law came into my car, and to not make things awkward, I played it off.

I did message my significant other. He was not okay with her behavior, so he addressed it with his brother.

When we got to our home, I headed to my room and heard my brother-in-law yelling at his wife to come say sorry.

So she technically apologized, but it was clear she didn’t mean it.

She knocked on my door and gave me the most unhearted apology as she smiled in my face and said if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

I could feel my anger running through, so I told her to get out of my room and slammed the door in her face.

I’m not sure how to handle this, as I haven’t had communication with her since, but I know the day will have to come.

AITA?

This sounds like quite the dysfunctional family.

What did Reddit have to say?

Cruel people don’t deserve favors.

Screenshot 2026 11 02 at 11.37.56 AM Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriends Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

Why not let her know directly exactly where they stand?

Screenshot 2026 11 02 at 11.38.58 AM Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriends Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

The favors need to end. Now.

Screenshot 2026 11 02 at 11.39.14 AM Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriends Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Luckily there is a bit of a silver lining to all this.

Screenshot 2026 11 02 at 11.39.34 AM Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriends Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

This wife accepted days of free rides and repaid them by telling the driver she wished her husband’s brother were still with someone else. What kind of person does something like that?

The “apology” made things worse, mainly because it wasn’t an apology at all. Slamming the door in her face was the only reasonable thing left to do.

Gratitude is the minimum price of a ride.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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