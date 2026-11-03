Woman Spends Days Driving Her Boyfriend’s Brother And His Wife After Their Car Accident, But The Wife Accuses Her Of Imagining Her Boyfriend With His Ex

Doing someone a favor has a way of revealing exactly how they see you.

One woman had been dating her boyfriend for a couple of years and spent a lot of time with his brother and his wife, though the wife had a reputation in the family for getting snarky.

When the couple’s car was totaled in an accident, the woman stepped up and started driving them everywhere, from work to the DMV to the police station.

During one of those rides, she was alone in the car with the wife when the conversation took a turn she never saw coming. The wife told her she pictured the woman’s boyfriend with his ex, that her husband felt the same way, and that she missed her.

Needless to say, things only got more uncomfortable from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not accepting my brother in laws wifes apology I have been in a relationship for 2 years now, and my BF and I tend to hang out a lot with his brother and his wife and 3 kids. I have noticed that his wife sometimes will get snarky and catch an attitude with me, which I usually try to ignore because I have been told by the rest of the family that she’s always been this way.

But soon the family went through quite a stressful event.

Recently, the brother got into a car accident, resulting in them having no transportation. They asked if I could drive them around to run errands, as well as take the wife to work, as well as DMV runs, police station runs, etc.

That’s when her sister-in-law corners her and says something particularly cruel.

Well, at some point, I am left alone in the car with her, and she starts telling me that she imagines my significant other with his ex. She also mentioned that she had spoken about this with my brother-in-law, and he thought the same thing. That they still imagined them together, and that she missed her. This caught me off guard, as I had been doing them a favor, so I called her weird.

She tried not to make a scene in the moment, but she still told her boyfriend about what happened.

My brother-in-law came into my car, and to not make things awkward, I played it off. I did message my significant other. He was not okay with her behavior, so he addressed it with his brother. When we got to our home, I headed to my room and heard my brother-in-law yelling at his wife to come say sorry.

So she technically apologized, but it was clear she didn’t mean it.

She knocked on my door and gave me the most unhearted apology as she smiled in my face and said if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be a big deal. I could feel my anger running through, so I told her to get out of my room and slammed the door in her face. I’m not sure how to handle this, as I haven’t had communication with her since, but I know the day will have to come. AITA?

This sounds like quite the dysfunctional family.

What did Reddit have to say?

Cruel people don’t deserve favors.

Why not let her know directly exactly where they stand?

The favors need to end. Now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Luckily there is a bit of a silver lining to all this.

This wife accepted days of free rides and repaid them by telling the driver she wished her husband’s brother were still with someone else. What kind of person does something like that?

The “apology” made things worse, mainly because it wasn’t an apology at all. Slamming the door in her face was the only reasonable thing left to do.

Gratitude is the minimum price of a ride.

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