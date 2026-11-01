Woman Suspects Her New Neighbor Is Harassing Her After Strange Noises And Knocks, But She Has No Proof And Doesn’t Know What To Do

It’s hard to relax at home when things keep happening that you can’t explain.

That’s where one woman finds herself after growing uncomfortable with a new neighbor’s behavior.

At first, she noticed sounds from his bathroom whenever she used hers, and the timing bothered her enough to change her routine.

But then, someone rattled her front doorknob early one morning, so she called the police, who suggested getting a doorbell camera.

After the officer left, someone knocked and disappeared before she could answer, leaving her wondering if her neighbor was involved and what she should do next.

Read on to see what you think her options may be.

Apartment harassment I have a new apartment neighbor. When they first moved in, there was always some noise in his bathroom when I went to the bathroom. I can only hear the door open and close, thank God, not going to the bathroom noises. I think this is the only place our apartments connect. Anyway, I eventually realized it wasn’t a coincidence when I heard him tiptoe into his BR after I went in. So I changed my BR routine. I thought it was weird, but no big deal.

At this point, she feels like the whole thing is escalating.

This morning, I heard someone rattling the doorknob of my front door, which woke me up. I called 911 just in case, and the PO suggested I get a Ring Cam, which I thought was a good idea. After he left, someone knocked on my front door. I went to answer it, and no one was there. Of course not. He seems to be escalating, as they say on SVU.

So far, she hasn’t come up with a good plan to make it stop.

My sense is he’s just some geek/nerd with mental health issues, but that doesn’t help me. Has anyone had experience with this? I don’t think the rental office would help me. I know if I talk to them, they might send him a letter, but that would probably **** him off. I also don’t want to retaliate because I’m not 3 kids in a trench coat. Has anyone had this kind of harassment, and what did you do about it? It may not sound like much, but I don’t feel comfortable in my own home, and it stresses me out.

Eek! That is very unsettling to say the least.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person agrees that she needs a Ring camera.

According to this comment, she needs to complain to the rental office.

This person just can’t get over how creepy that is.

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Yet another person who thinks it’s very creepy.

No one should have to live like this!

Maybe it’s all just a coincidence, but maybe it’s not.

Either way, she needs to follow the cop’s instruction and buy a doorbell camera.

But also, she needs to stop answering the door for random knocks and take her safety way more seriously. After all, she has no idea who she’s even dealing with.

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