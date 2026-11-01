Woman Thought Four Dishes Of Indian Food Would Be Enough For Three People, So Her Mother Called Her Cheap When Her Friend With A Big Appetite Said She Was Still Hungry

Guessing how much food a friend will eat is a gamble, and the house doesn’t always win.

A woman invited her friend over for lunch and ordered four takeout Indian dishes for the three people eating, then picked up her friend’s favorite chocolate cake to round it out.

The curries arrived smaller than she’d expected, but her friend, who usually eats a lot, finished every dish and seemed happy.

Later, when the friend admitted she was still a little hungry, though she said it was okay, the woman’s mother pounced.

She accused her daughter of being cheap and of keeping a guest hungry, and even after making the friend a sandwich, she kept scolding.

Now the woman is asking whether a small miscalculation counts as a crime.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not buying more food I [F26] invited my friend [F27] over for lunch. My BF [M29] was also there, and so was my mother [F40].

So the group ordered lunch.

For lunch, I ordered Indian food, which only me, my BF, and my friend were eating. I got two orders of butter chicken, one tikka masala, and one chicken biryani. The orders of butter chicken and tikka masala were a bit smaller than I anticipated, but I didn’t think it was a big deal since I also bought her favorite dessert (chocolate cake).

But here’s where the problem lies.

My friend, let’s call her Janice, usually eats A LOT. So I thought it would be enough food. She pretty much ended up eating all 4 dishes, but it was fine. I suppose the portions were maybe slightly less than I expected, but I didn’t think it would be a problem.

Soon her mom had a lot to say about the matter.

I then ended up eating some cereal later because I was hungry, and my mom started scolding me for keeping a guest hungry. She said I didn’t order enough food, that Janice was clearly still hungry after, and that I was cheap, blah blah. She then proceeded to make my friend a sandwich, which she ate.

Suddenly her mom is making Janice’s hunger her problem.

My mother then asked Janice if she was still hungry, and Janice said yes, but “it’s okay,” and then my mom started scolding me again. AITA? My mother is making it sound like I committed a crime.

Sounds like an innocent mistake.

What did Reddit have to say?

She shouldn’t have to be accountable for someone else’s hunger.

For this user, the servings she ordered should have been enough.

No matter how you slice it, this was just an innocent mistake that didn’t deserve to be punished so harshly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This user wonders what Janice has going on.

At the end of the day, no one was mistreated here. The host had nothing but good intentions, purchasing what she thought was a reasonable amount of food.

Redditors backed up her logic: 4 takeout dishes for 3 people should have been enough. But sometimes life throws you curveballs and that’s okay.

She should be thanked for the invitation, not blamed for not reading her guest’s mind.

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