Young Woman Abruptly Moves Out Of Her Apartment When She Realizes Her Landlord Is A Creep, But She’s Feels Bad For His Family

Imagine living in an apartment and setting up a camera so you can see what happens when you’re not home. What would you do if you discovered that the landlord was sneaking into your apartment when you’re not home?

In this story, one young woman was in this exact situation, and she immediately moved out.

She doesn’t feel bad about doing that, but she does wonder if she was wrong to scare away a potential renter.

I think she did the right thing. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for causing my ex landlord to lose money by warning his prospective tenants? This happened just prior to the lockdown. Corona was a thing but lockdown hadn’t been initiated properly yet. I lived separately from my parents but an incident with my landlord forced me to leave the place immediately. My landlord (43M) lived in the ground floor with his wife and daughter, and i lived on the second floor. The first floor house belonged to someone else.

Yikes! Her landlord is awful!

The incident was that my landlord used to wait for me to not be home, use a secret second pair of keys that he had and snuck up to my apartment to sleep on my bed and try on my underwear. I found this out by setting up cameras in my house before I left because I was suspicious that something strange was happening in the house, just didn’t know what. After I found out, I got really scared, contacted my parents and told them I want to come home. My parents were supportive and my dad told me that he would deal with the landlord from this point on.

She didn’t go back.

Basically, I stopped paying rent immediately and my dad and brother went to get my things. We filed a police complaint but due to the virus it went on the backburner. He hasn’t returned my deposit yet.

Another person is thinking about moving into that apartment.

I got a call the other day, from an unknown number. It was someone from the same college as me. This person needs to shift to a new place urgently and found that the flat I used to live in has been listed. Apparently the landlord told this person they would charge her a reduced rent during the virus and stuff. She had just called me because she knew I used to live there and wanted to know about the flat. I told her my experience and told her to be careful.

She feels bad for the landlord’s family.

Later my dad got a call from the landlords wife. She was crying and stuff. My dad blocked the number but i feel terrible. They have kids in school so I definitely don’t want the wife and kids to suffer for this man. Apparently i was their only source of income.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

I dont regret leaving at all but should I have been less aggressive or militant when I spoke to this girl? I basically told her she can do what she wants but if i were her i wouldn’t waste a second on this landlord because of what he did in my private space. She kept coming up with things she could do to prevent what happened to me… She was in half mind after hearing my side of the story but i basically convinced her to not go for it. My family disagrees. AITA?

The landlord is not fit to be a landlord. She did the right thing by warning the girl that called her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person says to check the local laws.

Another person reassures her that she did the right thing.

This person calls the landlord a creep.

Here’s a suggestion to contact the police.

The landlord is dealing with the consequences for his actions. If he can’t pay the bills, that’s his problem. She shouldn’t lie to a potential renter. She did the right thing by warning the young woman who was thinking about renting the apartment.

I hope she does contact the police.