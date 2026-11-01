Younger Brother Steels Older Brother’s Money, So The Older Brother Scares Him With A Clown

Siblings often don’t get along, and even when they get along most of the time, they are sure to still have their moments of fighting with each other.

In this story, we hear about two brothers, and the older brother has a really good reason to be mad at his younger brother. His younger brother stole his money and won’t give it back.

I’d be upset too!

Instead of just fuming, he decided to get revenge.

Keep reading for all the details.

Little bro stole my money so I got him back with his worst fear So recently my younger bro has really been annoying me, like he ate all the chips I bought for myself (with my name written on the bags), slapping me randomly despite me not doing anything to him, stealing my stuff and hiding it in random places, etc Thing is, he’s scared of clowns, like super scared. He’s even scared of cartoon clowns! He even won’t watch Batman movies because he’s scared the Joker will be in them. Well about a month ago I was at a local thrift store and found a 2 foot clown doll. The thing was actually kinda scary. So I bought it and hid it in my closet thinking it would come in handy

Yikes! OP is ready to get revenge!

Well a few days ago turns out my little bro stole all my money, and well he went to the mall with his friends and bought some shoes with the money he stole. I was really mad, but he wouldn’t apologize, even after I told my parents Later that night he was at football practice, while my parents were at a fancy restaurant, so I was home alone. Still mad at what he did, I decided to go in my closet and get out that clown doll, glued a knife to his hand, and hid it in my brother’s bed.

Let’s see how his brother reacts when he gets home.

Well later that night he got home and I was just chilling in the family room watching Power Rangers Ninja Steel on Netflix while eating a bowl of mint ice cream, when suddenly I hear a loud scream come from upstairs Yep, he found the clown doll. He was scared like crazy, and I couldn’t stop laughing and told him that is what he gets for stealing my money and for bugging me

The revenge was effective.

He deeply apologized and begged me that as long as I don’t scare him with that doll again he will stop bugging me and give me his money from his piggy bank, to which I accepted, and then went back downstairs to finish what I was doing So far, he hasn’t bugged me a single time after that incident

While scaring his brother may have been humorous, the best part is that his brother apologized and gave him his money back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is good advice.

Here’s another vote for keeping the clown.

This person suggests adding to the collection.

I agree with this comment.

He sure scared his brother! I’m sure his brother would be scared to steal from him again after that.

It really is good that he explained to his brother why he did what he did. Otherwise, his brother might’ve just been mad at him, and he probably wouldn’t have apologized or given him any money.

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