Sep 22, 2020
Bonsai Fruit Trees are a Thing and They’re Pretty Adorable (11 Photos)
A recent post on reddit sent me down a wonderful Internet rabbit hole in search of Bonsai fruit trees growing both full-sized and miniature-sized fruit.
People considering a Bonsai fruit tree should know that in the winter the leaves of a fruit tree will fall and the they typically grow much faster. You can find many more tips on growing Bonsai and specific considerations for growing Bonsai fruit trees here.
To see more pictures of Bonsai fruit trees and learn more about the art form, check out Bonsai Empire.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ART, BEST OF, DESIGN, GALLERIES, NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · bonsai, compilation, food, garden, miniature, trees
Comments