The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Just Put the Mansion on Airbnb for $30 a Night
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince, Will Smith put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Bookings open today at 11am PDT for groups of up to two LA County residents for stays on 10/2, 10/5, 10/8, 10/11 and 10/14.
Your chances of actually getting to stay there are next to impossible, so in lieu, enjoy this hose tour with Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. For more info, visit the official listing on Airbnb.
The space
It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!
During your stay, you’ll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:
– Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom).
– Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s.
– Donning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete —from experience: both at the same time turns heads!
– Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.
Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.
And don’t worry – in this socially-distanced staycation, your comfort and safety is our top priority. You’ll have a wing of the manor to yourself from check-in to check-out, with no other guests in the house during your stay (not even a family member from Philly). And you can rest easy in your prince…er, KING-size bed knowing that I’ve committed to cleaning prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
