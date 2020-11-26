Nov 26, 2020
Dog Tags are Always Useful and Sometimes Hilarious (13 Pics)
Dog ID tags have a very practical use and we encourage every owner to get one for their pet. If they ever get lost, the first thing a stranger will check is the pet’s collar for an ID tag.
Now once you’ve provided a way for someone to contact you, there’s plenty of real estate to brighten someone’s day and put a smile on their face! Below is a small gallery of funny dog tags with varying levels of profanity and meme references. Enjoy!
