Snowy Owl Spotted in Central Park for First Time in 130 Years
For the first since the winter of 1890, a snowy owl was spotted in Central Park, NYC. After a tweet by Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) last Wednesday, hordes of bird watchers and photographers descended upon the North Meadow Baseball Fields in Central Park to witness the spectacle.
Memorabilia of #SnowyOwl @CentralPark_NYC @My_Cen_ParkNYC pic.twitter.com/OarFDtIIO0
— jhonny (@jhonny_2003) January 28, 2021
According to the New York Times, the snowy owl also drew the attention of other local birds:
A flock of crows flew down to harass her and try to drive her out (owls sometimes eat crows). A red-tailed hawk buzzed over her head (hawks are fiercely territorial and do not abide trespassers). [source]
Snowy Owl (Bubo scandiacus). Seen in Central Park (NYC), 1-27-21. pic.twitter.com/NqSCQBxXjx
— Felipe Pimentel (@Fpimentel14) January 28, 2021
The SNOWY OWL of the Central Park North Meadow was not much bothered by the crows that gathered around it earlier and that have now returned. People are staying behind distant fences and being quiet and respectful. pic.twitter.com/BKjGPRiKCZ
— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 27, 2021
The snowy owl also perched in a fortuitous location as the baseball fields are fenced off in the winter to let the grass regrow. This meant the throngs of onlookers were kept a couple hundred feet away. After all of the excitement from the day, the snowy owl was gone the next morning.
Nobody knows when the next time one will appear in Central Park, but for those that were there on that special day, they will surely treasure it for the rest of their lives.
We returned from an unsuccessful trip to Riverdale to see an owl and found out a SNOWY OWL had been in Central Park all day!!! Got there late afternoon and was thrilled to share the excitement with fellow birders!! Stayed until frostbite and darkness set in. Thrilling!!! #birdcp pic.twitter.com/cZTPFNe0ne
— boysenberry45 (@boysenberry451) January 28, 2021
Snow Owl in Central Park tonight! @BirdCentralPark pic.twitter.com/USfwFFxUR1
— Dara (@Museummileart) January 28, 2021
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ANIMALS, BEST OF, HISTORY, NATURE/SPACE, TRAVEL
Tags: · animals, birds, central park, new york, owls, rare
Comments