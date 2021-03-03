Mar 3, 2021

Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

 

Helga Stentzel is a Russian-born visual artist based in London, UK. She works across a wide range of media including illustration, photography, video and stop motion animation.

On Instagram, she has built a large following for her playful art that often uses everyday objects and household items in creative and unexpected ways.

We’ve included a few of our personal favorites below, but you can find many more on her socials listed in the links!

 

1.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 6 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

2.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 1 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

3.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 9 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

4.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 8 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

5.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 5 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

6.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 2 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

7.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 3 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

8.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 10 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

9.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 4 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

10.

making art with everyday objects by helga stenzel 7 Art with Everyday Objects (10 Photos)

Comments

