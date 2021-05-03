A Photorealistic Image of George Washington If He Lived in the Present Day
Artist and redditor, KingBaboon97, recently shared this amazing photorealistic image of George Washington if he lived in the present day. To achieve this, the artist explained:
“Lots of source images of people with the correct features. Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, a wax work of Washington, and Roger Williams. Then just knowledge of photoshop, and working at it bit by bit. So, he’s a blend of those people really, in reference to paintings of him.”
So beyond technical Photshop and compositing skills, researching and finding relevant source images of similar looking people is integral to achieving the final image. The artist says there are other historical figures he’d love to attempt such as Shakespeare.
