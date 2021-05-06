Abraham Lincoln Gets the Present Day Photo Treatment
After a photorealistic image of a present day George Washington went viral this week, Abraham Lincoln has now received the same treatment. This time, reddit user eoford used the FaceApp AI editor on his phone to create the composite.
It’s worth noting that the digital artist who created the George Washington image used numerous source photos (e.g., Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Roger Williams) and extensive Photoshop while this Lincoln version was done using an AI-powered mobile app in mere seconds.
Which historical figure do you want to see next?
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ART, HISTORY, PICTURE OF THE DAY
Tags: · abraham lincoln, app, artificial intelligence, composite, face swap, machine learning, photoshop, portraits, recreate, remix, surreal, trippy, us president, what if
Comments