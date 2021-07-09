Jul 9, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 638

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The smells of summer
How I met my neighbour’s cat
Good job, good effort
Bring tupperware
I oscillate between 5 and 6
The digital ads change depending what region you’re watching in
This was smooth
So was this
Me trying to imagine myself doing that last trick
She’s gonna love it
But we’ll make the lungs HUGE
People also ask:
I find this reversed spaghetti and meatballs deeply unsettling
Let’s take a trip down memory lane | “Watch your fingers!” – parents
The pan to the other dog at the end was perfect
So close
This is me
It’s the little things
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Concrete: The material that’s ‘too vast to imagine’
Zaila Avant-garde Makes Spelling History, and Other Moments From the Bee
In 2030, You Won’t Own Any Gadgets
The Story of Songbirds Is a Story of Sugar
Everything feels more expensive because it is
Taillight Trend Alert: The Technosquiggle
How to decode a food label
Mystery Solved: How Plant Cells Know When to Stop Growing
Do We Really Need to Take 10,000 Steps a Day for Our Health?
AI voice actors sound more human than ever—and they’re ready to hire

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PUT ON YOUR CLOGS IT’S THE WEEEKEND

 

i am doing the clog tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 638

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter