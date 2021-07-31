Jul 30, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 641

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Let’s dive in
Okay that was slick
Remember this guy? He didn’t give up
Let’s gooooo!
No fomo at this exit
I will take the ring to Mordor
His face is all of us
Reminder that only Simone Biles can do this jump
The inspiration for the windmill
Use it wisely
About to crash like chrome too
Just posting this cat because it’s undeniably adorable
An actual oasis
An actual place people hike
A group of elk on a beach in Oregon just being majestic
Yes, they do
Story time
Shout out to the German Olympic Gymnasts fighting against sexualisation of women by wearing unitards for the first time
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

How To Become A Grandmaster In Chess
I’m Begging You to Use a VPN at Hotels
A Grizzly Bear Terrorized a Man for Days in Alaska. The Coast Guard Saw His SOS.
Young Gymnasts Are Taught That Their Bodies Are Not Their Own. Simone Biles Refused to Accept That
Penniless: why a Victoria Man has gone two decades without money
Down With Morning People
Polynesia’s master voyagers who navigate by nature
Lifting Weights? Your Fat Cells Would Like to Have a Word.
Lonely at the Top: Protecting Hyperion, the World’s Tallest Tree
I just learned I only have months to live. This is what I want to say

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SPREAD YOUR WINGS THIS WEEKEND!

 

caterpillars wtf im stunning The Shirk Report – Volume 641

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter