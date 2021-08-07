The Shirk Report – Volume 642
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Instant regret
– Grandma tasting craft beer for the first time
– Ba-Dum-Tish!
– This Ikea had to tie the middle finger down on this display piece
– Shots fired | Master plan | Last one
– Stretch goals
– She went to the Krispy Kreme in New York and sent her family this
– Bone dry!
– The betrayal
– Squeezing an orange peel in the sunlight
– See ya
– No flow for you
– Have you ever seen a dog sit, stand and lie down at the same time?
– We meet again
– Now this is a flex
– And this is en pointe
– Story time
– You do you
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– America’s Most Desirable Car is Subsidized by the IRS
– How giraffes deal with sky-high blood pressure
– ‘It could feed the world’: amaranth, a health trend 8,000 years old that survived colonization
– The Surprising Benefits of Talking to Strangers
– Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse
– Squirrel Acrobats Are as Smart as They Are Athletic
– Larry Page Revealed as Another Tech Billionaire With Secret Residency in New Zealand
– Sell This Book!
– It’s Not a Self-Driving Car Unless You Can Sleep In It
– The biases that make us underrate underdogs
5 VIDEOS
CROSS THE BRIDGE THIS WEEKEND!
