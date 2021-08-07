Aug 6, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 642

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Instant regret
Grandma tasting craft beer for the first time
Ba-Dum-Tish!
This Ikea had to tie the middle finger down on this display piece
Shots fired | Master plan | Last one
Stretch goals
She went to the Krispy Kreme in New York and sent her family this
Bone dry!
The betrayal
Squeezing an orange peel in the sunlight
See ya
No flow for you
Have you ever seen a dog sit, stand and lie down at the same time?
We meet again
Now this is a flex
And this is en pointe
Story time
You do you
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

America’s Most Desirable Car is Subsidized by the IRS
How giraffes deal with sky-high blood pressure
‘It could feed the world’: amaranth, a health trend 8,000 years old that survived colonization
The Surprising Benefits of Talking to Strangers
Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse
Squirrel Acrobats Are as Smart as They Are Athletic
Larry Page Revealed as Another Tech Billionaire With Secret Residency in New Zealand
Sell This Book!
It’s Not a Self-Driving Car Unless You Can Sleep In It
The biases that make us underrate underdogs

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

