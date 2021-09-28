Sep 28, 2021

This Twitter Account is Dedicated to Bodega Cats and It’s the Best

 

I just discovered @Bodegacats_ and it’s the best. Started in 2014 and boasting nearly 700k followers, I’m clearly late to the party, but better late than never!

Now, for those unfamiliar, Google defines a bodega as: (in the US) a small grocery store, especially in a Spanish-speaking neighborhood. So think convenient store kitties and enjoy the gallery below. For hundreds more, check out their account on Twitter.

And if you’re really feeling the Bodega Cats vibe, check out their webstore with merch and swag!

 

 

