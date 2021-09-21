Sep 21, 2021
Leaving this Behind for Future Tenants to Discover
Check out this awesome miniature diorama by Kiyotaka Mizukoshi aka Mozu. Can you imagine moving into a place and discovering this little gem hiding behind, what you thought was a wall outlet?
Below you can find some additional pictures and videos. I’ve also embedded a YouTube video at the bottom that shows the artwork in progress and further details on each element.
To see more dioramas, check out Mozu’s website!
コンセントを開けるとそこには…！？
僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる。
こびとシリーズ第3弾。
「こびとの秘密基地」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。
制作期間は約4ヶ月。
メイキングはコメント欄へ続きます〜！↓ pic.twitter.com/C44tmHnmxr
— Mozu 10/9から名古屋で個展 / (@rokubunnnoichi) December 18, 2019
*Bonus*
Categories: ART, DESIGN
Tags: · diorama, miniatures, models, unexpected
