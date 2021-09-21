Sep 21, 2021

Leaving this Behind for Future Tenants to Discover

Check out this awesome miniature diorama by Kiyotaka Mizukoshi aka Mozu. Can you imagine moving into a place and discovering this little gem hiding behind, what you thought was a wall outlet?

Below you can find some additional pictures and videos. I’ve also embedded a YouTube video at the bottom that shows the artwork in progress and further details on each element.

To see more dioramas, check out Mozu’s website!

 

 

*Bonus*

