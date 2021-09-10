Sep 10, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 647

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
My education in a nutshell
Checkmate
Time is circular
Nice | 69 amirite?
They got their favorite pic of him framed and showed it to him
No way
This simple and effective way of sorting
Dam | Dam!
Removing a giant hornets nest
This is amazing
My parting gift
His truck was so high off the ground he didn’t even realize there was a car in front of him
When cotton candy meets water
When cat meets memory foam
When you’ve had enough of people double parking
When you account for everything but the fire sprinkler
Story time
Made me smile
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

It’s Decorative Gourd Season Motherf$^#@*^$
A Vermeer Restoration Reveals a God of Desire
The 10-Percent-of-Your-Brain Myth That Just Won’t Die
How Hollywood Sold Out to China
The Last Glimpses of California’s Vanishing Hippie Utopias
The bra store that was too racy for Disneyland guests
How finger counting gives away your nationality
Minus is a finite social network where you get 100 posts—for life
The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Finalists
‘In Bad Times, People Turn to the Show’: Inside the 9/11 Episode of ‘SNL’

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KEEP IT 100 THIS WEEKEND

 

2021 69 percent complete tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 647

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter