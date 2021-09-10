The Shirk Report – Volume 647
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– My education in a nutshell
– Checkmate
– Time is circular
– Nice | 69 amirite?
– They got their favorite pic of him framed and showed it to him
– No way
– This simple and effective way of sorting
– Dam | Dam!
– Removing a giant hornets nest
– This is amazing
– My parting gift
– His truck was so high off the ground he didn’t even realize there was a car in front of him
– When cotton candy meets water
– When cat meets memory foam
– When you’ve had enough of people double parking
– When you account for everything but the fire sprinkler
– Story time
– Made me smile
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– It’s Decorative Gourd Season Motherf$^#@*^$
– A Vermeer Restoration Reveals a God of Desire
– The 10-Percent-of-Your-Brain Myth That Just Won’t Die
– How Hollywood Sold Out to China
– The Last Glimpses of California’s Vanishing Hippie Utopias
– The bra store that was too racy for Disneyland guests
– How finger counting gives away your nationality
– Minus is a finite social network where you get 100 posts—for life
– The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Finalists
– ‘In Bad Times, People Turn to the Show’: Inside the 9/11 Episode of ‘SNL’
5 VIDEOS
KEEP IT 100 THIS WEEKEND
