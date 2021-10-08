The Shirk Report – Volume 651
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you catch yourself on the big screen
– Maybe maybe maybe
– He caught the same fish a few weeks later!
– They sent a “not engaged” announcement to their friends and family
– Congrats!
– Fees on fees on fees
– Imagine spending all day hiking to the top and casually running into this dude
– The window on this train
– Life is all about balance
– Why
– This week in bumper stickers
– Fantastic fungi | Also relevant
– Bravo to whoever painted these dividers
– Tripping minds
– He learned how to projectile launch the ball
– The school banned backpacks so the students responded with this
– One letter can change everything
– Bon voyage
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Stories Behind 20 Inventions That Changed the World
– The wonder stuff: what I learned about happiness from a month of ‘awe walks’
– Live bird migration maps
– The Raines Sandwich
– Can You Answer the Jeopardy! Clues Matt Amodio Couldn’t?
– A ‘Historic Event’: First Malaria Vaccine Approved by W.H.O.
– Science Reveals How Elon Musk Can Work 120 Hours Per Week
– The Act of Smelling
– The Woman Behind the Spit Take Gif Heard ‘Round the Internet
– The Ship That Became a Bomb
5 VIDEOS + Craig
— ladies and gentlemen, the weekend 😌 (@CraigWeekend) October 1, 2021
THE WORLD IS YOUR OYSTER THIS WEEKEND
