Oct 8, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 651

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you catch yourself on the big screen
Maybe maybe maybe
He caught the same fish a few weeks later!
They sent a “not engaged” announcement to their friends and family
Congrats!
Fees on fees on fees
Imagine spending all day hiking to the top and casually running into this dude
The window on this train
Life is all about balance
Why
This week in bumper stickers
Fantastic fungi | Also relevant
Bravo to whoever painted these dividers
Tripping minds
He learned how to projectile launch the ball
The school banned backpacks so the students responded with this
One letter can change everything
Bon voyage
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Stories Behind 20 Inventions That Changed the World
The wonder stuff: what I learned about happiness from a month of ‘awe walks’
Live bird migration maps
The Raines Sandwich
Can You Answer the Jeopardy! Clues Matt Amodio Couldn’t?
A ‘Historic Event’: First Malaria Vaccine Approved by W.H.O.
Science Reveals How Elon Musk Can Work 120 Hours Per Week
The Act of Smelling
The Woman Behind the Spit Take Gif Heard ‘Round the Internet
The Ship That Became a Bomb

 

5 VIDEOS + Craig

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE WORLD IS YOUR OYSTER THIS WEEKEND

 

husband purchased a world map tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 651

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter